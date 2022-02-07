India’s Got Talent: Workout Warriors impress judge Kirron Kher, manage to get ‘golden buzzer’. Watch video

The upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent will see a daredevil performance. And while judge Kirron Kher usually shuts her eyes during such acts, she would be left impressed by Workout Warriors. So much so that she will end up giving them the ‘golden buzzer’ which means the group will get a direct entry into the qualifiers. As per the promo, judge Shilpa Shetty will also call them the poster boys of ‘fit India movement’.

In the video shared by Sony TV, three young boys come on stage and on to present some balancing and calisthenics acts, leaving the judges spellbound. With Baahubali song “Kaun Hai Wo” playing in the backdrop, even host Arjun Bijlani will be left amazed by their spectacular performance.

As they finish their act, Kirron Kher will say that they were ‘amazing, brilliant and outstanding’. Shilpa Shetty too would give them the ‘hunar salam’ before Kirron steps in to press the golden buzzer. She even calls their act as the ‘best’ in this season.

The caption of the promo read, “Workout Warriors ki energetic aur unbelievable performance ko mila @theshilpashetty se hunar salaam aur @kirronkhermp se Golden Buzzer! Dekhiye unke aur bhi amazing performances ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 ke Grand Premiere mein, next Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

This weekend, India’s Got Talent will announce its top 14 contestants. Audiences will then get a chance to choose one among the remaining performers to join the 14 contestants in the qualifiers.

Apart from Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty, India’s Got Talent 9 is judged by Manoj Muntashir and Badshah. It airs on weekends at 8 pm.