India’s Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty breaks a bottle on Rohit Shetty’s arms, asks for a role in his film

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty will grace India’s Got Talent this weekend. Rohit recently shot the episode with judges Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Shilpa on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a video which gave a sneak peek of her fun time with the filmmaker. She went on to attempt a scary stunt with him while asking for a role in his film.

In the video, Shilpa is seen trying to get Rohit’s attention. As she fails to do that, she breaks a bottle on his arms, leaving him stunned. She goes on to mouth the popular Singham dialogue — “Aata majhi satakli” and then requests him to give her one picture. As Badshah jokes that she is asking for just a ‘picture’, referring to photos, Rohit glares at Shilpa for spoiling his suit. Laughing hysterically at her own antics, she goes on to call him ‘Thanghabali’ from his film Chennai Express.

In another video shared by Sony TV, Shilpa Shetty and Rohit Shetty recreate the popular ‘Thangabali’ scene, originally performed by Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Towards the end, she even kicks Rohit from the bed, leaving him shocked once again.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, India’s Got Talent airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday. The reality show recently kickstarted its final round with top 14 contestants.