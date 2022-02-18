India’s Got Talent Season 9: Shilpa Shetty floats in the air as magician performs trick on her, watch video

The judges of India’s Got Talent, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher are in for a surprise in the upcoming episode of the talent reality show.

The latest promo of the show, shared on the social media accounts of Sony Entertainment Television, has a contestant BS Reddy performing a magic trick. He makes Shilpa stand on a podium and she holds sticks in her hands for support. He then clicks his fingers and removes the podium, leaving the audience stunned.

Manoj Muntashir is surprised at the trick and Shilpa too looks amused at it. Kirron Kher enjoyed the entire sequence.

While some fans of the show were amazed with BS Reddy’s talent, others tried to find out how the trick was performed. One Instagram user wrote, “Check his leg when he sitting he hide the holding bar.” Another user wrote, “Connection between magician Knees.” However, a few users also called the trick “amazing” and “magical”.

India’s Got Talent 9 is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher. The show airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm onwards.