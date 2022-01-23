India’s Got Talent season 9: This mother-daughter duo blew away judges’ minds, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and others give standing ovation

A mother-daughter duo left Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher impressed with their performance in the latest episode of India’s Got Talent season 9. The cute jodi of Mukta and Pragya performed “Ghar More Pardesiya”, which left Badshah and Shilpa in shock. After their performance, the duo received a standing ovation from all four judges.

Pragya, who is 5-year-old, also got the chance to perform with Badshah. The two sang “DJ Wale Babu”. When asked who is a better performer between her and her mother, the 5-year-old said, “Now I feel I am a better singer.” Shilpa Shetty also walked on to the stage to meet the little one. The video of Mukta and Pragya is currently trending on social media platforms and receiving a lot of love from the audience.

“Have nothing seen like this for a long time on TV… extremely extremely good…such beautiful voices….Ma Saraswati ko mera pranam,” a comment on the video read. Another Instagram user mentioned, “I am watching this again and again with tears and blurry eyes. Haven’t seen such extremely extremely Great and beautiful performances since I started watching TV. May Mata Sarswati showers her blessings on you little lotus.”

India’s Got Talent 9 is judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher. The show marks Kher’s first television show after being diagnosed with cancer, and successfully getting treated for it.

“India’s Got Talent has always been close to my heart. This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,” she said in a statement.

The show airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday from 9 pm onwards.