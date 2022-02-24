India’s Got Talent 9: Kirron Kher and Demolition Crew dance to ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, see video

In the upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent 9, Demolition Crew’s stunning performance will leave judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir, and special guest Jackie Shroff on the edge of their seat. The team will dance to Khal Nayak song “Choli Ke Peeche”. But the highlight will be their gravity defying stunts and free-falls.

In the promo released by the social media handles of Sony TV, we see Demolition Crew getting a standing ovation from Shilpa and Badshah, while Jackie Shroff is seen bowing down to them. Kirron will have some fun by dancing to the song with the participants.

Badshah had recently posted on Instagram a click of himself and Jackie Shroff. Along with the click, the singer said shooting with the senior actor was “one of the most exhilarating experiences” of his life.

“The term OG mustve been made to describe this legend of a man next to me,” Badshah wrote, adding, “Yesterday was one the most exhilarating experiences of my life. Watching this man work, walk, talk and just be was a lesson and an extreme pleasure and maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity. Asli asli asli style icon. Naam mein hi game – @apnabhidu Jackie Shroff,” Badshah wrote.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday.