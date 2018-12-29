India’s Got Talent 8: When and where to watch the grand finale live

Popular talent show India’s Got Talent Season 8 will air its finale episode tonight. Crazy Hoppers, Javed Khan, Almas Khan, Rahul and Mukesh and 100 Live experience band are the finalists who will vie for the winner’s title.

Judged by Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher, the show began on 20 October this year with many talented contestants from all over the country.

Last week, the show honoured dancer contestant Almas Khan as the Super Girl of the series. She was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Hosted by Bharti Singh and Rithvik Dhanjani, India’s Got Talent hosts many Bollywood celebrities as their guests. Recent ones to grace the show were the cast of Simmba and Uri.

Besides, in this season, Karan Johar also made some hilarious Behind The Scenes videos with Malaika and Kirron, which was later shared on his Instagram handle. And his ‘toodles’ really became popular.

Here is one of K Jo’s toodles videos:

Also quite interestingly, this time the judges were given a special power to send contestants directly to semifinals from the audition by giving them the golden buzzer, which they happily used for many contestants.

The finale episode will be broadcast today evening at 10 pm on Colors channel. The show will also be streamed on JIO TV live.