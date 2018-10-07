India’s Best Dramebaaz 2018 finale LIVE UPDATES: Ayushmann promotes Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun

Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 7, 2018 9:16:17 pm
The finale of kids’ acting reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz Season 3 is currently airing on Zee TV. Finalists Dipali Borkar, Anish Railkar, RS Shreesha, Angelica Pilpani, Harshraj Lucky and Inayat Verma will vie for the winner’s trophy and cash prize. Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is judged by Vivek Oberoi, Huma Qureshi and Omung Kumar.

Today’s episode of India’s Best Dramebaaz 3 will also see Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana gracing the show to promote their latest projects, Namaste England and Andhadhun, respectively.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about India's Best Dramebaaz 2018 finale.

21:16 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Shreesha and Anish impress all

RS Shreesha and Anish Railkar's performance leaves the judges speechless. Ayushmann praises the kids. Even though Shreesha is a Kannadiga, his hold over Hindi impresses the Andhadhun actor.

21:08 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Performance begins

The show witnesses first performance of RS Shreesha and Anish Railkar who play Raavan and Ram, respectively.

21:07 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana is here

Ayushmann Khurrana enters India's Best Dramebaaz. The actor is on the stage to promote Badhaai Ho. He also promotes his recent release - Andhadhun.

21:05 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
Shantanu and Huma perform

Host Shantanu Maheshwari and judge Huma Qureshi bring festive flavour to the stage by playing dandiya and garba.

21:03 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
India's Best Dramebaaz episode begins

The grand finale starts with Huma Qureshi and Shantanu Maheshwari taking over the stage and giving a spectacular performance on various Bollywood numbers.

20:44 (IST) 07 Oct 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode

Talking about India's Best Dramebaaz 3 finale, Sonali Bendre, who was a judge on the Zee TV show before her cancer diagnosis, said "Hi everyone. I am so happy to see all the kids doing so well on the show. I am missing the entire team of India's Best Dramebaaz so much. I wish I could just be there with all of you. Vivek keeps sending me the messages of the kids all the time and they're all so sweet, it makes me cry. I want to thank Huma from the bottom of my heart for stepping in at the last minute. It means a lot. For Shantanu, I just want to say that I was so excited to work with you after so many years, but it had to end this way. I miss everyone a lot. But I promise I will come back soon. I just want to tell something to all the finalists, some will lose and one will win, but everyone is wonderful and all of you have learned a lot in this entire journey which will help everyone a lot in the future."

