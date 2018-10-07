India’s Best Dramebaaz 2018 finale LIVE UPDATES: Ayushmann promotes Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun

Talking about India's Best Dramebaaz 3 finale, Sonali Bendre, who was a judge on the Zee TV show before her cancer diagnosis, said "Hi everyone. I am so happy to see all the kids doing so well on the show. I am missing the entire team of India's Best Dramebaaz so much. I wish I could just be there with all of you. Vivek keeps sending me the messages of the kids all the time and they're all so sweet, it makes me cry. I want to thank Huma from the bottom of my heart for stepping in at the last minute. It means a lot. For Shantanu, I just want to say that I was so excited to work with you after so many years, but it had to end this way. I miss everyone a lot. But I promise I will come back soon. I just want to tell something to all the finalists, some will lose and one will win, but everyone is wonderful and all of you have learned a lot in this entire journey which will help everyone a lot in the future."