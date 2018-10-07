India’s Best Dramebaaz 2018 finale LIVE UPDATES: Ayushmann promotes Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun

The finale of kids’ acting reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz Season 3 is currently airing on Zee TV. Finalists Dipali Borkar, Anish Railkar, RS Shreesha, Angelica Pilpani, Harshraj Lucky and Inayat Verma will vie for the winner’s trophy and cash prize. Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is judged by Vivek Oberoi, Huma Qureshi and Omung Kumar.
Today’s episode of India’s Best Dramebaaz 3 will also see Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana gracing the show to promote their latest projects, Namaste England and Andhadhun, respectively.
RS Shreesha and Anish Railkar's performance leaves the judges speechless. Ayushmann praises the kids. Even though Shreesha is a Kannadiga, his hold over Hindi impresses the Andhadhun actor.
The show witnesses first performance of RS Shreesha and Anish Railkar who play Raavan and Ram, respectively.
Ayushmann Khurrana enters India's Best Dramebaaz. The actor is on the stage to promote Badhaai Ho. He also promotes his recent release - Andhadhun.
Host Shantanu Maheshwari and judge Huma Qureshi bring festive flavour to the stage by playing dandiya and garba.
The grand finale starts with Huma Qureshi and Shantanu Maheshwari taking over the stage and giving a spectacular performance on various Bollywood numbers.