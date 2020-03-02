I find it funny when Bharti flirts with guests: India’s Best Dancer host Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting Sony TV’s new show India’s Best Dancer. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting Sony TV’s new show India’s Best Dancer.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are probably the funniest couple on the small screen. There cannot be a moment of silence if you are sitting in the same room with these two, who just don’t leave any chance to tease each other. The husband-wife duo have now turned hosts for India’s Best Dancer.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bharti and Haarsh get candid about turning hosts, having your spouse as your working partner, and comedy on the small screen over the years.

Here are excerpts from the fun interaction:

You two have participated in Nach Baliye in the past. Will we see you donning your dancing shoes in India’s Best Dancer too?

Bharti: This time we’ll go in front of the judges without any stress because we aren’t performing. We are anchoring. So there’s no fear about getting marks or scoring well. But I am very excited because they (Malaika, Terence and Geeta) are our favourites. Also since I am getting to anchor with Haarsh, I am very excited.

What is more challenging for you both – comedy, hosting or dancing?

Haarsh: Dance is very difficult. Since I am into writing and comedy for ten years now, somewhere you get a hang of it, and it doesn’t seem that difficult. But yes, in hosting, there is anxiety and fear, which gives us sleepless nights. We have to rehearse our lines the entire night.

Bharti: Comedy is easiest for me. But anchoring is very difficult because sometimes you have to control your humour and just give out information. Haarsh prefers to do rehearsals because it is his first time in hosting. Of course, we did Khatra Khatra Khatra, but that was comedy. This is hosting.

So what’s new in India’s Best Dancer, considering there are many dance reality shows already?

Haarsh: Two things are new. One, the dance talent. You have seen our bonding in Khatra Khatra Khatra or Khatron Ke Khiladi. We are bringing that bonding in another zone where I am the only host, and Bharti keeps coming to do comedy.

Bharti: We have been told that a glimpse of our husband-wife relationship should be visible.

How exciting is it to have your spouse as your working partner too?

Bharti: When you are away, you have long conversations on phone (laughs). But the good thing is, now I don’t need to check the phone repeatedly because the husband is near you. I have done everything – comedy, anchoring. This time, I want Haarsh to get all the praise.

How has comedy on the small screen changed over the years?

Haarsh: There’s a fashion. For instance, bell-bottoms existed ten years back. Now the design has changed. After ten years, there’ll be something else. Similarly, a saturation point came in comedy. Like Comedy Circus ran for 8-9 years. Then Kapil Sharma came with his own show. Though he was also doing comedy, he brought it with a new look and format. Even we are trying to bring comedy with a new look. If you try and do something differently, it works.

We know that one of the high points of Bharti’s act is when she flirts with guests. How do you react to it?

I find it funny! I know my wife and the fun never goes out of the limits.

India’s Best Dancer, which airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony TV, will have Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as its judges.

