Sunday, November 22, 2020
India’s Best Dancer grand finale LIVE UPDATES

The finalists of India’s Best Dancer are Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Subhranil Paul, Paramdeep Singh and Swetha Warrier.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: November 22, 2020 5:19:50 pm
India's Best DancerIndia's Best Dancer grand finale will air on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV is set to get its winner tonight. The finalists of the dance reality show are Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Subhranil Paul, Paramdeep Singh and Swetha Warrier. The popular show, that launched in February this year, is judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor, and hosted by real-life-couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Coming to the five finalists, while Tiger Pop belongs to Gurugram and excels in popping, Siliguri boy Subhranil Paul is loved for his lyrical dance. Mukul Gain, a resident of Raipur, is known for his contemporary style. Paramdeep Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, combines hip-hop, contemporary and Bollywood style. Shweta Warrier, the only girl among the finalists, is trained in Indian classical dance.

The choreographers of the finalists are Pratik Utekar (Mukul Gain), Anuradha Iyengar (Paramdeep Singh), Pankaj Thapa (Subhranil Paul), Bhawna Khanduja (Shweta Warrier) and Vartika Jha (Tiger Pop).

India’s Best Dancer grand finale will air at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about India's Best Dancer finale.

17:19 (IST)22 Nov 2020
Shwetha: The street-o-classical queen
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Here's a glimpse of Shwetha's performance during India's Best Dancer finale.

17:14 (IST)22 Nov 2020
Here's Mukul's performance
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This video features Mukul, who is one of the finalists on India's Best Dancer.

17:11 (IST)22 Nov 2020
A glimpse of Subhranil's performance
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

On India's Best Dancer, Subhranil has been hailed as a versatile performer. Here's a glimpse of his performance.

One of the judges of India's Best Dancer, Malaika Arora had in September, tested positive for Covid-19. This took place in the midst of her shoot for the dance reality show. It was later reported that a few unit members of the show were tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the suspension of the shoot.

Malaika took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. Her note read, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora.”

During Malaika Arora's quarantine time, Nora Fatehi took the judge's seat. She filled in for Malaika from week 9 to 12, giving some fun and memorable moments to the episodes.

