India’s Best Dancer grand finale LIVE UPDATES

India's Best Dancer grand finale will air on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV is set to get its winner tonight. The finalists of the dance reality show are Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop, Mukul Gain, Subhranil Paul, Paramdeep Singh and Swetha Warrier. The popular show, that launched in February this year, is judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor, and hosted by real-life-couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Coming to the five finalists, while Tiger Pop belongs to Gurugram and excels in popping, Siliguri boy Subhranil Paul is loved for his lyrical dance. Mukul Gain, a resident of Raipur, is known for his contemporary style. Paramdeep Singh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, combines hip-hop, contemporary and Bollywood style. Shweta Warrier, the only girl among the finalists, is trained in Indian classical dance.

The choreographers of the finalists are Pratik Utekar (Mukul Gain), Anuradha Iyengar (Paramdeep Singh), Pankaj Thapa (Subhranil Paul), Bhawna Khanduja (Shweta Warrier) and Vartika Jha (Tiger Pop).

India’s Best Dancer grand finale will air at 8 pm on Sony TV.