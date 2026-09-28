India’s Best Dancer 5 winner: Raipur’s Ritesh Pal takes home Rs 15 lakhs, trophy

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 winner: Judges Geeta Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Terence Lewis announced Raipur’s Ritesh Pal and his choreographer Pratik Utekar as the winners of India’s Best Dancer. Along with the trophy, Ritesh also took home Rs 15 lakh. Anishka Dhara became the first runner-up and was awarded Rs 3 lakh, and Prathamesh Mane, who became the second runner-up, was awarded Rs 2 lakh.

Ritesh Pal on winning India’s Best Dancer 5

Throughout his journey, Ritesh has been quite determined; he never shied away from pushing boundaries on the show. As he won the coveted trophy and the prize money, Ritesh said in a press statement, “Dance has always been my passion, and winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma’am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa, and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer, Pratik Utekar Sir, for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile.”