India’s Best Dancer 5 winner: Raipur’s Ritesh Pal takes home Rs 15 lakhs, trophy

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 winner: Judges Geeta Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Terence Lewis announced Raipur’s Ritesh Pal and his choreographer Pratik Utekar as the winners of India’s Best Dancer. Along with the trophy, Ritesh also took home Rs 15 lakh. Anishka Dhara became the first runner-up and was awarded Rs 3 lakh, and Prathamesh Mane, who became the second runner-up, was awarded Rs 2 lakh.
Ritesh Pal on winning India’s Best Dancer 5
Throughout his journey, Ritesh has been quite determined; he never shied away from pushing boundaries on the show. As he won the coveted trophy and the prize money, Ritesh said in a press statement, “Dance has always been my passion, and winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma’am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa, and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer, Pratik Utekar Sir, for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile.”
India’s Best Dancer winners Ritesh Pal and Pratik Utekar (Photo: Sony TV Team)
Ritesh’s choreographer Pratik also added, “Winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with Ritesh Pal is an incredibly proud and emotional moment. I am so happy to see his growth, and Ritesh has always trusted my vision and wholeheartedly accepted my guidance. Since we both come from a contemporary dance background, India Wala Dance challenged us to step out of our comfort zone and explore new forms of dance. We overcame every challenge together, and lifting this trophy with him makes this victory truly special.”
Ritesh Pal’s journey on India’s Best Dancer
Raipur-based Ritesh Pal was known for his passion, determination, and versatility on India’s Best Dancer 5. While Ritesh stepped out of his comfort zone for the show’s theme, India Wala Dance, he delivered well-curated acts every week. On the show, the contestants competed for a battle trophy, which was given to the best performer of the week; Ritesh won that trophy thrice on the show. With his performance in the grand finale, Ritesh impressed the judges; he even left special guests – Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sidharth Malhotra quite amazed.
India’s Best Dancer Season 5 started on Sony Television in June. Talking about the latest season and its theme, ‘India Wala Dance’, judge Jaaved Jaaferi had exclusively told SCREEN in June, “Dance on reality shows was looking the same everywhere; there are a handful of choreographers, and it was quite visible that they all are doing the same things. It was only smart to realize to change and go back to the time when we enjoyed dancing and not be so technical about it. On this show, we are technical, but it’s also about connecting with the audience. In the 70s, 80s, and 90s, what we did right was that Shammi Kapoor Sahab, Mithun Da, Jeetendra Sahab, and later on SRK and Aamir connected through dance. So we tried to create the same feel with this show.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More