scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 22, 2020
Top news

India’s Best Dancer finale: When and where to watch reality show

Paramdeep Singh, Subhranil Paul, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier and Tiger Pop are the finalists of dance reality show India's Best Dancer.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 22, 2020 10:59:59 am
India's Best Dancer finalistsIndia's Best Dancer premiered in February this year. (Photo: Sony TV/Twitter)

The grand finale of India’s Best Dancer will be aired on Sony TV tonight. Paramdeep Singh, Subhranil Paul, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier and Tiger Pop are the finalists of the dance reality show, judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

Planning to watch India’s Best Dancer tonight? Here’s where you can catch the finale:

India’s Best Dancer grand finale channel: Sony TV

India’s Best Dancer grand finale live stream: SonyLIV

India’s Best Dancer grand finale date: November 22

India’s Best Dancer grand finale time: 8 pm

India’s Best Dancer premiered in February this year. The shoot, however, was brought to a halt due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The show began filming again in July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

ncb bollywood drug case
Celebrities questioned, arrested by NCB in Bollywood-drug cartel nexus investigation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 22: Latest News

Advertisement