India’s Best Dancer 2 winner Saumya Kamble: Want to represent my style internationally

Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 found its winner Saumya Kamble on Sunday. The young girl from Pune took home the trophy, a car and Rs 15 lakh in cash prize. Given that she was keeping unwell for a few days, Saumya had to miss the final and miss the biggest opportunity of her life. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, she said that while she was upset initially, she realised that it was a part of God’s plan.

“Having been through the entire journey and missing the finale was a very upsetting moment. However, I knew there would be something worthwhile in it. And here it is, I am sitting with the winner’s trophy. This is the biggest moment for me,” Saumya shared. She added that her family back in Pune is also overjoyed and waiting for her to join the celebration.

Having faced a number of challenges while growing up, choosing dance was quite a risky decision. However, her mother was always a pillar of support. Saumya also shared that she learn locking and popping during the lockdown at home and mixed it with belly dancing and freestyle dance forms. “I introduced my new dance form, which also helped me stand out in the show. And now that I know people enjoyed watching my performances, I want to represent my style internationally. I want to make my country proud and also show the world how your passion can take you places.”

She said that everyday was a learning experience for her on India’s Best Dancer 2. Apart from judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, she also credited her choreographer Vartika Jha for her victory. Talking about her mentor, Saumya said, “Vartika didi was such an added boon for me in the competition. While people may feel we have a similar style, it’s completely different and we both would train each other. Vartika didi really helped me push myself and that played an important part in my win.”

She also thanked the audience for voting for her in such big numbers. Sharing that the competition was so tough towards the end, but their love helped her bring home the trophy. “I am so grateful that they felt I deserved to win and gave me so much votes. I hope to keep entertaining them all my life.”

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, India’s Best Dancer 2 was judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.