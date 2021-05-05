India’s Best Dancer 2 digital audition: Here’s how you can participate in the dance reality show

Dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is all set to air its second season. Given the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the makers have opted for digital auditions this time. Starting today, aspiring contestants can register themselves on the SonyLIV app for auditions.

After submitting their dance video on the app, shortlisted contestants will have to go through several rounds before they reach the final studio round.

Last season’s judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be back on the panel while an announcement about the hosts is yet to be made. Last season, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa added fun to the show with their antics.

Dancers from the age of 14-30, who are citizens of India, can participate in the dance reality show. Apart from solo acts, the stage also gives a chance to duos and groups.

Here’s how you can register for Super Dancer 4:

1. Download the SonyLIV app. The audition page is already live.

2. Read and accept the terms and conditions and choose your preferred language to fill up the online form.

3. Since participation is for non-adults, dancers aged between 14-18 will need to submit parents/legal guardian details and approval.

4. You will also be asked to share details of your training (if any) and preferred style of dancing.

5. Make sure you fill in all details correctly as the team will be contacting you through the same.

6. The form also asks you which city would you prefer to audition from (if selected). The choice is between Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai.

7. You will then need to record or upload an audition video. Contestants can perform in two styles, and each video has to be less than 90 seconds.

8. The video has to be raw without any video effects or editing. The dance videos should be in horizontal/landscape format. Make sure there is enough light in the room that along with the choreography, the facial expressions are also visible. The footwork should also be seen, so ensure the phone is kept at a proper distance and is stable.

9. The makers have advised contestants to dress age-appropriate and also have minimal makeup. Contestants who are performing popping and breakdance should wear outfits where dance movements are clearly visible.

10. You can either use the camera in the app or upload a pre-recorded video. If you have issues uploading it, decrease the size and re-upload.

11. Once you are sure that this is your best performance, click the submit button.

12. The registrations are completely free, and makers have cautioned viewers to not fall for agents/representatives seeking money for an audition.

The India’s Best Dancer 2 digital audition will be live from May 5 to June 20. Those who are selected will receive a call in the next 15 days.

Produced by Frames Productions, India’s Best Dancer launched in February last year. After a couple of episodes, the shoots were halted during the lockdown, and work resumed in July 2020. Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh was announced the winner of India’s Best Dancer in November.