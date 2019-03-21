Indian Telly Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

Indian Telly Awards was held on Wednesday in Mumbai. While Divyanka Tripathi won the Best Actor Female in the jury category, the votes of fans helped Jennifer Winget take home the honour in Best Actor Female in a Lead Role (Fans Choice) category. As for the Best Actor Male, Mohit Raina and Nakuul Mehta won the awards in jury and fans choice category, respectively.

Advertising

Divyanka also took home the title of TV Personality for the Year. Hina Khan won the Best Actor in a Negative Role in the jury and popular category for playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Hina’s co-stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes won the Best Jodi (Fans Choice) award.

The winners’ list also includes Bharti Singh as the Entertainer of the Year, Maniesh Paul as the Best Host, Anita Hasanandani and Kunal Jaisingh as the Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Female and Male, respectively.

Here’s the complete list of the winners for Indian Telly Awards 2019:

Best Actor Female in a Lead Role (Jury): Divyanka Tripathi (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein)

Advertising

Best Actor Male in a Lead Role (Jury): Mohit Raina (21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897)

Best Actor Female in a Lead Role (Fans Choice): Jennifer Winget (Bepannaah)

Best Actor Male in a Lead Role (Fans Choice): Nakuul Mehta (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Actor Female in a Negative Role Jury): Hina Khan (Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Actor Male in a Negative Role (Jury): Mukul Dev (21 Saragarhi 1897)

Best Actor Female in a Negative Role (Fans Choice): Hina Khan (Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Actor Male in a Negative Role (Fans Choice): Rajesh Khatter (Bepannaah)

Best Child Actor (Male): Kartikey Malviya (Chandragupta Maurya)

Best Child Actor (Female): Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Best Jodi (Jury): Sumedh Mudgalkar & Mallika Singh (RadhaKrishn)

Best Jodi (Fans Choice): Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes (Kasautii Zindagii Kay)

Best Anchor in a Reality Show: Maniesh Paul (Indian Idol 10)

Best Fresh Face Male: Adnan Khan (Ishq Subhan Allah)

Best Fresh Face Female: Aakriti Sharma (Kullfi Kumar Bajewala)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Male (Jury): Dilip Joshi (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Female (Jury): Shubangi Atre (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Male (Fans Choice): Yogesh Tripathi (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain)

Best Actor in a Comic Role Female (Fans Choice): Hiba Nawab (Jijaji Chhat Par Hai)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Male (Jury): Varun Badola (Internet Wala Love)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Female Jury): Purva Gokhale (Tujhse Hai Raabta

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Male (Fans Choice): Kunal Jaisingh (Ishqbaaaz)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role Female (Fans Choice): Anita Hassanandani (Naagin)

Best Drama Series (Jury): Patiala Babes

Best Daily Series (Jury): Kullfi Kunar Bajewala

Best Daily Series (Fans Choice): Kumkum Bhagya

Best Continuing Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Best Dance Show: Super Dancer

Best Reality TV Show: Kaun Banega Crorepati

Best Comedy Show (Non-fiction): Entertainment Ki Raat

Best Comedy Show (Fiction): Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Best Mythology Show: RadhaKrishn

Next Generation Star: Ashnoor Kaur (Patiala Babes)

TV Personality of the Year: Divyanka Tripathi

Entertainer of the Year: Bharti Singh

The small screen stars shared several photos from the glittering night on their social media handles. While Divyanka posted a click writing, “#IndianTellyAwards ready! With my beautiful shoot neighbors. 😍” Hina Khan captioned a set of images on Instagram as, “Do it big, do it right & do it with style. Thank you #IndianTellyAwards for such a fabulous evening and thank you for honouring me with Best actor negative Popular & Jury choice both. #Gratitude.”

Advertising

Check out photos of TV stars at Indian Telly Awards 2019:

Here are some pictures and videos shared by fan pages of the winners:

The Indian Telly Awards 2019 will air on TV soon.