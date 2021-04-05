Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Abhijeet Sawant on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus. The Indian Idol winner tweeted about the same, and asked fans and followers to take precautions, and wear masks.

“I tested Covid positive.. Be safe take all precautions. Don’t ignore wearing mask,” wrote Abhijeet Sawant.

The singer even posted a series of videos on his Instagram stories talking about his current situation. In the first post, while talking to an imaginary friend, Abhijeet says that they are going to be his friend for the next 14 days as he has tested positive. “Waise toh main bohot positive rehta hu lekin this time I tested positive, for Covid (Usually I am very positive but this time I tested positive for Covid),” he said.

He further shared that he had fever for a couple of days, which is when he decided to get tested. He added that he is at home, and is doing fine now. Emphasising on the importance of testing, Abhijeet said, “Please take care all of you, and even if you have mild symptoms, please get tested.”

Reasoning out his statements the “Lafzon Mein” singer added, “Even if it’s positive, there is no need to worry. What’s really important is that you shouldn’t spread the virus ahead. And keep using sanitisers and always wear a mask.”

The entertainment industry is badly impacted in the second wave of the pandemic. Recently, actors like Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Ritwik Bhowmick, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and TV stars like Narayani Shastri, Rupali Ganguly, Abrar Qazi, Monalisa, among others, tested positive for Covid-19. 45 crew members on Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu also tested positive leading to the film’s shoot getting stalled.

On Sunday, India’s daily COVID count scaled a new peak, with more than 1 lakh cases being reported for the first time ever. Over the last few days, Maharashtra has also been seeing an all time surge in coronavirus cases. Wanting to ‘break the chain’, the state government has issued fresh restrictions including weekend lockdown and night curfew. Film and TV shoots have also been asked to maintain the least workforce on floor and also maintain proper precautionary measures.