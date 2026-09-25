‘Left with Rs 1’: Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant recalls teenage struggle in Mumbai

Before becoming the winner of the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol and receiving Rs 1 crore as cash prize, Abhijeet Sawant was a teenager trying to find his place in the music industry. He performed at small shows and pandals, often for as little as Rs 100. In a recent conversation with Filmygyan, Sawant recalled a difficult day when he was just 15 years old, and was left stranded in Mumbai with only Rs 1 in his pocket.

‘Getting Rs 100 out of those shows was also a big thing for me’

Abhijeet Sawant said his struggle began much before Indian Idol. At the time, he was trying to get opportunities wherever he could, while dealing with financial difficulties and little support from his family. “Before Idol, I would do these small shows. At that time, I was literally struggling to get into the industry, and the situation was such that money crunch was always there. My family didn’t support me, so I would do very small shows. I would go to those small pandals and perform there, and getting Rs 100 out of those shows was also a big thing for me,” said the singer.

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One such struggle took place when Sawant was only 15. He had borrowed Rs 10 from his mother to travel to a show, but after buying the bus ticket, he was left with just Rs 1. The 44-year-old recalled the incident, and shared, “I had literally Rs 1 in my pocket, and I had taken Rs 10 from my mother for the bus ticket. I bought the ticket and was left with just one rupee. Due to some technical issue, the BEST bus stopped in between, and I couldn’t go ahead, neither could I return to my mother because I just had one rupee. There was a phone booth. I used the last rupee to call the official from the show, and informed them that I wouldn’t be able to come. The call disconnected abruptly and I exhausted my last rupee. I was only 15 years old when I was stranded in an area like Chembur, Mumbai.”

A stranger helped him get home

With no money left, and no way to contact his family, Abhijeet Sawant remembered breaking down at the phone booth when the shopkeeper noticed him and asked where he wanted to go. “I was crying while seated at that phone booth’s shop. I was just 15, and very nervous. I kept cursing myself, my fate. The shopkeeper saw me cry, and asked where I wanted to go. He dropped me at Mahul Gaon, and then I realised that someone is always watching you and protecting you, that power exists. That man drove me for half an hour and dropped me at the village, and didn’t charge a single penny,” said Abhijeet.

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Abhijeet Sawant won Rs 1 crore on Indian Idol

When asked if Indian Idol changed his life, and how much prize amount he received, Abhijeet Sawant admitted that money never became a challenge for him or his family post the show. At the time, the winner’s prize was reported as Rs 1 crore, along with a car and other prizes. His life’s circumstances changed dramatically after emerging as the winner of Indian Idol Season 1.

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Relaxed about having a sound and secured financial backing, he shared, “Back then, in 2005, the winner’s prize money for Indian Idol was Rs 1 crore. I received the whole amount along with some tax deduction, and deposited it in the bank. By God’s grace, money was never a problem after that. I got the money but the chase for creating a separate identity is always on.”

For the unversed, Indian Idol Season 1 premiered in 2004, with Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and Rahul Vaidya emerging as the top three contestants. Amit was announced as the runner-up while Rahul finished at the third spot.

‘In 2008, there was a dip due to recession’

While winning Indian Idol brought financial stability, Abhijeet said his professional journey was not without its ups and downs. He recalled a dip in 2008 but said that, overall, he has remained grateful for how his career has unfolded.

“In 2008, there was a dip due to recession, otherwise, by God’s grace, everything is great.” However, he shared that he has acquired financial stability, but the chase to build an individual identity for himself is an ongoing one.

What are Indian Idol Season 1 finalists doing now?

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The three finalists went on to carve out different paths in the entertainment industry. Abhijeet Sawant continued with music after the Indian Idol victory. He released albums, did playback singing and appeared on television and in live performances. He also participated in reality shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5.

Amit Sana, who finished second, continued working as a singer and performer. He has lent his voice to songs in different languages and also appeared on Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar.

Rahul Vaidya, who finished third, is reaping maximum fame. He successfully established himself as a singer and television personality. He released his debut album Tera Intezar in 2005 and later won Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar. He subsequently became a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss 14, where he was announced as the runner-up, and also participated in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, followed by Laughter Chefs. Rahul will now be seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga with actor-wife Disha Parmar.