Abhijeet Sawant on journey post Indian Idol win: ‘Didn’t even know how to sign cheques’

Singer Abhijeet Sawant is in a double celebration mood as he celebrates his birthday on the first day of Navratri today. Keeping it simple and personal, he has taken his family on a trip.

The winner of the first season of Indian Idol, Sawant shared that the love he receives even now from fans is just overwhelming. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the singer shared that he sometimes wonders how people are so fond of him after more than 15 years of the show.

“I am honestly amazed and touched. I like stepping out, shopping for groceries. I remember when we were told to wear masks last year, I was happy. However, fans still recognised me on the way. It feels nice that they still love you so much,” he shared.

Abhijeet Sawant added the way his journey has shaped, it keeps him grounded and humble. He said, “Today, youngsters have examples of so many rags to riches stories, but during our times, everything was so new. I remember I didn’t even know how to sign a cheque and when the big ones started coming, I didn’t even know how to count the zeroes on it. I think whatever I have learnt, it’s because of my journey.”

The Indian Idol winner said that he felt he would be showered with offers, however, things didn’t really turn out that way. He said, “I think it’s all a farce from the outside. It’s not necessary that you will get many offers. Even the audience would wonder what am I doing. Films are private property and who gets associated with them depends on the people making them. Also, it’s a cutthroat competition out there where even big names have to fight for survival. Thus it’s always a difficult business.”

Abhijeet also shared that he feels that while winners take home the trophy, they also carry the weight of the title, which can sometimes go against them. He believes that competitor channels might not be comfortable to approach him given he carries the tag of ‘Indian Idol’ and ‘Sony TV’ along.

Ask him how did he deal with the low phases in life, and the birthday boy smiled to say, “I feel lucky that my show was so popular that it made me a household name. Apart from Bollywood, I always wanted to do something in the pop music sector. That was important to me, and I am glad that I got two of my biggest albums post my win. People keep running after playback, but I made my own path and it clearly worked for me.”

The singer, who turns 40 today, added that Bollywood remained an unfulfilled dream, but he is happy with the way his career shaped up. He also said that last year has taught him many things, most importantly to be happy. “I will always be ambitious and hungry for more. But honestly, all these years, I was working for money and to secure my life and future. Now my perception has changed and I want to focus on my life and music. I may take baby steps and drive my car slowly, but I am trying my best. I just want happiness for me and my family,” he shared.

On a final note, the face of singing reality shows shared that over the years the format has seen a huge change, and it’s also because of changes in technology. Abhijeet Sawant said, “When we started it was all about talent as there weren’t much calculations. Over the years, it has been decoded and now it has become more of an entertainment show. Having said that, I feel it’s a very important platform for budding musicians. I just wish that we see more creativity on these shows. Everything is going on a loop and the same tricks are used everywhere. I think it’s high time we change the rules and push music ahead of everything.”

Happy Birthday, Abhijeet Sawant!