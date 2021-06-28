scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Indian Idol: Sona Mohapatra says ‘trash loves trash,’ after user points out Anu Malik is back on the show

Music composer Anu Malik stepped down from being a judge on the popular Sony TV show Indian Idol in 2019 after he was accused of sexual harassment by singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 6:31:48 pm
sona mohapatra and anu malikAnu Malik is currently seen on Sony TV show Indian Idol 12. (Photo: Sona Mohapatra, Anu Malik/Instagram)

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday took a dig at reality musical show Indian Idol and its judge Anu Malik on Twitter. After a user tweeted, “#Indiaidol #sonytv seems like #AnuMalik has been absolved of the #metoo allegations. @sonamohapatra. He is firmly in #judge seat since the past few weeks,” Sona responded with a curt, “Trash loves trash.”

Music composer Anu Malik, who was first accused of sexual harassment by singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit during the #MeToo movement, stepped down from being a judge on the popular Sony TV show Indian Idol in 2019. Later, Malik released his statement to the media about his stand on the accusations against him. He has now returned to judge’s seat.

Claiming that he did nothing wrong, Malik had released a statement on Twitter, a part of which read, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realise that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness…Being a father of two daughters, I can’t even imagine committing the acts that I am accused of, let alone do it.”

In fact, Malik had asked for ‘justice’ in his statement on the social media and written, “The show must go on. But behind this happy face, I am in pain. I am in a dark space. And justice is all I want.”

Ever since then, Sona Mohapatra has been pretty vocal in expressing her displeasure at the fashion in which Anu Malik returned as the judge on Indian Idol, despite the serious nature of allegations. She had also written an open letter at the time.

