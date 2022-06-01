Indian Idol set to return with season 13, opts for on-ground auditions

Popular singing reality show Indian Idol is set to be back on television. Sony TV, on Wednesday, announced season 13 via an Instagram post. Also, ditching online auditions this year, the selection process will go on-ground. “Indian Idol coming soon…Taiyyar ho jaiye kyunki Ground Auditions shuru ho rahe hai JALD HI, aapke nazdeeki sheher mein! #IndianIdol #IndianIdol2022 #IndianIdolSeason13,” the caption of the post read.

In the video, visuals of the last three winners — Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani and Pawandeep Rajan are played. The voiceover says that this time the trophy could be yours, before stating that auditions are set to kickstart soon in cities near to them.

Fans seemed really excited with the announcement as they dropped comments on the post. While one said that they were thinking about the show, another one added, “O wao super I am very excited”. A few followers also wrote about ‘preparing to get selected’, many showed their displeasure that online registrations are not happening. “Give us a chance to participate. Online auditions karwao,” wrote a user.

Indian Idol launched in 2004 with Abhijeet Sawant winning the first season. Over the years, the show has found a cult status among upcoming singers. The last season was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani, while Aditya Narayan hosted it. As per sources, the channel is keen to retain the judges, however, with Aditya deciding to take a break from television, a new host will be brought onboard.