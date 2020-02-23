Indian Idol Season 11 finale winner LIVE UPDATES

Indian Idol 11 grand finale is airing on Sony Entertainment Television. Indian Idol 11 grand finale is airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

The grand finale of popular reality show Indian Idol 11 is currently underway.

The contestants competing to lift the Indian Idol trophy are Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan.

Besides the finalists, the Indian Idol 11 grand finale will also feature performances by Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 11 features Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges.