Indian Idol Season 11 finale winner LIVE UPDATES

The grand finale of popular reality show Indian Idol 11 is currently underway.
The contestants competing to lift the Indian Idol trophy are Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan.
Besides the finalists, the Indian Idol 11 grand finale will also feature performances by Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan and Ayushmann Khurrana.
Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 11 features Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges.
Highlights
Rohit Raut gives a soulful performance on Kabir Singh song "Bekhayali". He also croons Rockstar song "Sadda Haq" and War song "Jai Jai Shivshankar" among more.
Krushna Abhishek as Sapna brings the laughs. Krushna doesn't miss the opportunity to take potshots at Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan
Adriz Ghosh is the second finalist to hit the stage. He sang Hum Kisise Kum Naheen song "Bachna Ae Haseeno" and Yaarana song "Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana" among more.
The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, including lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana, grace Indian Idol 11 grand finale.
Rhythmic Ridham is the first contestant to perform during the grand finale of Indian Idol 11.