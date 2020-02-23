Follow Us:
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Indian Idol Season 11 finale winner LIVE UPDATES

Indian Idol Season 11 finale winner name 2020 live updates: Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan are competing for the Indian Idol trophy.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2020 9:03:12 pm
Indian Idol 11 finale Indian Idol 11 grand finale is airing on Sony Entertainment Television.

The grand finale of popular reality show Indian Idol 11 is currently underway.

The contestants competing to lift the Indian Idol trophy are Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan.

Besides the finalists, the Indian Idol 11 grand finale will also feature performances by Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 11 features Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges.

Follow all the latest updates about Indian Idol 11 grand finale.

    20:59 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    Rohit Raut performs

    Rohit Raut gives a soulful performance on Kabir Singh song "Bekhayali". He also croons Rockstar song "Sadda Haq" and War song "Jai Jai Shivshankar" among more.

    20:56 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    Krushna Abhishek is here!

    Krushna Abhishek as Sapna brings the laughs. Krushna doesn't miss the opportunity to take potshots at Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan

    20:54 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    Adriz Ghosh performs

    Adriz Ghosh is the second finalist to hit the stage. He sang Hum Kisise Kum Naheen song "Bachna Ae Haseeno" and Yaarana song "Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana" among more.

    20:52 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars are here!

    The cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, including lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana, grace Indian Idol 11 grand finale.

    20:50 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    Rhythmic Ridham performs

    Rhythmic Ridham is the first contestant to perform during the grand finale of Indian Idol 11.

    The grand finale of Indian Idol 11 will air on Sony Entertainment Television from 8 pm to 11:30 pm on February 23. It will also stream on Sony LIV.

