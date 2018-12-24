Indian Idol 10 finale LIVE UPDATES: Salman Ali lifts Indian Idol 10 trophy

Indian Idol 10 got its winner in Salman Ali on Sunday night. The other four contestants fighting for the winner’s title were Nitin Kumar, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar. Judged by Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali and Vishal Dadlani, the popular singing reality TV show premiered on July 29, 2018 on Sony TV.

The grand finale of Indian Idol 10 also saw the team of Aanand L Rai’s film Zero having fun and interacting with the finalists. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were seen getting bowled over by the performances of the contestants. The finalists also performed with eminent singers like Suresh Wadkar, Bappi Lahiri and Alka Yagnik.

Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapur were seen promoting the upcoming kids’ dance reality TV series Super Dancer Chapter 3.