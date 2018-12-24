Indian Idol 10 finale LIVE UPDATES: Salman Ali lifts Indian Idol 10 trophy

Indian Idol 10 got its winner in Salman Ali on Sunday night. The other four contestants fighting for the winner’s title were Nitin Kumar, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar. Judged by Neha Kakkar, Javed Ali and Vishal Dadlani, the popular singing reality TV show premiered on July 29, 2018 on Sony TV.
The grand finale of Indian Idol 10 also saw the team of Aanand L Rai’s film Zero having fun and interacting with the finalists. Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were seen getting bowled over by the performances of the contestants. The finalists also performed with eminent singers like Suresh Wadkar, Bappi Lahiri and Alka Yagnik.
Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapur were seen promoting the upcoming kids’ dance reality TV series Super Dancer Chapter 3.
Salman Ali fulfilled my wish of winning Indian Idol, says Neha Kakkar
"It has been a wonderful emotional journey for me and Indian Idol 10 has been special in many ways. Salman Ali has showcased immense growth this season and I am extremely happy for his win. In a way, he actually fulfilled my wish of winning when I was a contestant back then. I wish him all the very best for future endeavors," Indian Idol Season 10 judge Neha Kakkar said.
Salman Ali on winning Indian Idol 10
“I am overwhelmed and speechless right now. The feeling of winning the 10th season of Indian Idol is yet to sink in. Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television have given me a platform to realize my dreams and I will always be thankful. I haven’t just learned a lot but I have had the opportunity to perform with and in front of legends from this industry. And more than anything else, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude towards the audience who voted for all of us wholeheartedly," Salman Ali said.
While Salman Ali lifts the winner's trophy, Ankush Bharadwaj becomes the first runner-up.
The top two finalists are Salman Ali and Ankush Bhardawaj.
Second runner-up
The second runner-up of Indian Idol 10 is Neelanjana Ray.
2.5 crore votes
The total number of votes is over 2.5 crore.
Performer of the Day award
The Performer of the Day award goes to the top 5 finalists - Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar.
Nitin Kumar is Ace Performer of the Season
Maniesh Paul announces Nitin Kumar as Ace Performer of the Season.
Finalists perform together
The five finalists of Indian Idol 10 perform together for the last time.
Live voting closed
Live voting has been closed for Indian Idol 10.
Shah Rukh Khan's performance
Shah Rukh Khan leaves the audience cheering for him as he shakes a leg on "Chaiyyan Chaiyyan", "Zaalima", "Issaqbaazi" and "Jabra Fan".
Shah Rukh Khan's journey
Maniesh Paul introduced Shah Rukh Khan's journey as, "In 1991, a young man came to Bombay with a dream. And after his first film, he became a star. He has won the hearts of everyone all over the world, he is the one and only Shah Rukh Khan.
Finalists sing SRK songs
The five finalists of Indian Idol 10 sing various songs from Shah Rukh Khan's movies and the superstar joins them, leaving all excited.
Maniesh and Shilpa dance on "Chura Ke Dil Mera"
Maniesh Paul dances with Shilpa Shetty on "Chura Ke Dil Mera". Paritosh Tripathi aka Mamaji interrupts the performance.
Super Dancer Chapter 3 contestants perform
Super Dancer Chapter 3 contestants amaze all with their impressive performance as they promote the upcoming dancing TV reality show. They are joined by judges of the show, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur.
Neha rejects Paritosh's proposal
After Neha Kakkar's sizzling performance, Paritosh Tripathi tries his best to woo her and her family members. He asks them to accept his marriage proposal for Neha. The funny banter ends with Neha rejecting the proposal.
Live voting to end soon
Only 10 minutes are left for live voting. Neha Kakkar is here to steal the thunder.
Salman Ali sings "Sajda"
After the performance, Shah Rukh Khan says, "It's wonderful to see Javed Ali perform and the rawness of Salman Ali's voice is ear soothing." He also requests Salman to sing "Sajda" from his film My Name Is Khan. The actor also joins him to lip-sync the popular number.
Javed Ali and Salman sing "Nagaada baja"
Javed Ali and Salman Ali leave the audience grooving as they sing "Nagaada baja" from the film Jab We Met.
Salman set to perform
Fifth finalist Salman Ali is here to give his last performance on Indian Idol 10. Salman has been the most appreciated singer on the show.
Katrina and Maniesh sing "Ae Kya Bolti Tu"
Katrina Kaif and Maniesh Paul entertain the audience as they sing "Ae Kya Bolti Tu". Shah Rukh says he also has singing talent and he has sung the song "Apun Bola Tu Meri Laila" in the movie Josh.
Zero stars praise Neelanjana
Shah Rukh Khan praises Neelanjana for her performance. The actor appreciates what Neelanjana's father said about her ahead of the performance. Anushka wishes her luck for future and Katrina says Neelanjana has a beautiful voice and she looks pretty as well.
Neelanjana and Bappi-da's duet
Neelanjana is joined by singer Bappi Lahiri. Both of them sing a popular number from The Dirty Picture.
Neelanjana set to perform
Neelanjana Ray is the next finalist to perform. Her father expresses the pride of being a father of a daughter like Neelanjana. The audience can vote for Neelanjana on Sony LIV app.
Kiku Sharda is here!
Celebrating the spirit of Christmas, Kiku Sharda comes dressed as Santa Claus. He is here to promote upcoming show The Kapil Sharma Show which goes on air from December 29, 2018.
Katrina and Maniesh dance on "Afghan Jalebi"
Katrina Kaif joins Maniesh Paul on stage. The duo dances on "Afghan Jalebi" and ends the performance on a high note.
Maniesh set to perform
Paritosh Tripathi aka mamaji of Super Dancer comes on stage to invite Maniesh Paul for his performance.
Ankush goes on a drive with Anushka and Katrina
The crowd goes crazy as Ankush performs. After the performance, Ankush expresses his wish of going on a long drive with the female actors. Listening to his request, Shah Rukh comes on stage with Anushka and Katrina. As Ankush goes on a drive with Katrina and Anushka, Maniesh and SRK act as traffic police. The finalist also croons "Mere Naam Tu" from the movie Zero.
Ankush set to perform
The third finalist Ankush Bharadwaj is here to pay tribute to veteran singer Pyarelal. Maniesh interacts with Ankush's mother who is proud of her son. She makes an appeal that all parents should let their children pursue their dreams.
Contestants set to perform one last time
The other contestants of Indian Idol 10 are now on stage with their family members to perform for the last time.
Maniesh thanks his elder brother
Everyone including the three judges, Neha, Vishal and Javed, get emotional after the video plays. Maniesh thanks his elder brother for all that he has done for him and moves on to thank the team of Indian Idol for giving him this memorable moment.
Maniesh breaks down
Vishal Dadlani comes on stage and shows a special video narrating the life story of host Maniesh Paul. The anchor-actor is in tears on watching it.
Javed sings "Kun Faaya Kun"
The audience gets into a Sufi mood as Javed Ali sings "Saanu Ik Pal Chain Na Aave", "Kun Faaya Kun" and other melodious songs.
Javed Ali performs
After a funny banter between Shah Rukh and Maniesh, judge Javed Ali is on the stage for his performance. He starts with the song "Ishaqzaade".
SRK dances on "Gerua" song
Shah Rukh Khan dances on "Gerua" song from Dilwale and also does a cartwheel, leaving everyone in the audience surprised and cheering for him.
Nitin's fan moment
Nitin reveals he is the biggest fan of SRK. Maniesh pulls his leg as he shies away from talking to Katrina and Anushka who is sitting among the audience. Maniesh also makes the finalist meet one of his fans who wishes to marry Nitin. Shah Rukh comes on the stage to teach Nitin how to propose a girl. He utters the dialogue of his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Nitin is over the moon
After the performance, Maniesh Paul asks Nitin about his experience of singing with Suresh Wadkar. Nitin says, "Winning or losing doesn't matter much when you get an opportunity to perform with a singer like Suresh Ji. My legs are still shivering as I stand next to him." Suresh Wadkar wishes Nitin luck for the finale.
Nitin Kumar set to perform
The next finalist on the stage is Nitin Kumar with legendary singer Suresh Wadkar. Before he takes the stage, Mamaji aka Paritosh Tripathi, the host of Super Dancer, interacts with Nitin's parents and his fans.
Katrina heaps praise on Vibhor
The audience enjoys as Vibhor Parashar sings peppy Bollywood numbers like "Sweety Tera Drama" and "Dilliwali Girlfriend". After the performance, Katrina Kaif praises him for the entertaining performance.
Vibhor performs with Alka
The first finalist Vibhor Parashar performs with Alka Yagnik. Maniesh Paul reminds the viewers about the live voting.