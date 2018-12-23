Indian Idol 10 finale: When and where to watch the grand finale live

Indian Idol 10 finale is almost here. The 10th season of the reality show began earlier this year in July with contestants from all over the country.

Advertising

The jury of this Maniesh Paul hosted show consists of Vishal Dadlani, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar.

The five final contestants of the show are Nitin Kumar, Salman Ali, Ankush Bharadwaj, Neelanjana Ray and Vibhor Parashar. One of these would take home the coveted top prize.

The star cast of Zero — Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will — make an appearance on the Indian Idol 10 finale episode. Actor Shilpa Shetty and choreographer Geeta Kapur, judges of upcoming kids’ dance reality TV show Super Dancer Chapter 3, will also be seen on the episode.

Advertising

Wondering when and where to watch the Indian Idol 10 finale?

The finale episode will be broadcast tomorrow evening at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. In case, you do not own a television or are on the move, you can still watch the finale episode live. You just should own a premium account of SonyLiv, Sony’s digital streaming service. The episode will be live streaming on the app. You can also access the service on computers by logging in on to the site.