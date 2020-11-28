Indian Idol 2020: When and where to watch reality show

Indian Idol 12 will premiere on November 28. (Photo: PR Handout)

Indian Idol 2020 is set to launch tonight. Judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, the twelfth season of the singing reality show is hosted by Aditya Narayan. Contestants from across India will be seen as contestants on the show.

If you are excited about the singing reality show, here’s when and where you can watch it.

Indian Idol 2020 channel: Sony TV

Indian Idol 2020 live stream: JioTV. You can also watch it on SonyLIV post its airing on television.

Indian Idol 2020 premiere date: November 28

Indian Idol 2020 premiere time: 8 pm

Host Aditya Narayan, who is set to get married next month, spoke about the challenges of shooting Indian Idol 12 amid strict protocols. Sharing that he is having a tough time juggling between shoot and wedding prep, the singer exclusively told indianexpress.com, “We have started shoot for Indian Idol and it feels so weird with no audience around. Also, with everyone in PPE suits, it feels you are in a different world. And whatever time I get, we are trying our best to get the wedding prep done.”

Produced by Fremantle India, Indian Idol launched in 2004. It is the localised version of the Pop Idol format. The popularity of the show also spawned a spin-off – Indian Idol Junior. While Abhijeet Sawant is the first winner of the reality show, Punjab’s Sunny Hindustani took home the winner’s title last year.

