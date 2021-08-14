scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Indian Idol 12 finale LIVE UPDATES

Indian Idol Season 12 finale will see Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya enthralling the audience with their performances.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 14, 2021 6:35:17 pm
Indian Idol 12 finaleIndian Idol 12 finale will air on Sony TV.

After eight long months, Indian Idol 12 is set to announce its winner on August 15. To celebrate the successful show, the makers have planned a 12-hour long finale. Starting 12 pm, the musical extravaganza will see the six finalists — Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya enthralling the audience with their performances.

Apart from the ex-contestants, the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ will also see several guests cheering the finalists. Shershaah actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently shot with the Indian Idol 12 team for the special episodes. Popular singers Javed Ali, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhvinder Singh will also grace the stage.

To boost the contestants’ confidence, south star Vijay Deverkonda sent a video message telling them how much he enjoys Indian Idol. Also, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 lead pair Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will make an appearance during the finale.

Earlier, talking exclusively to indianexress.com, director Neeraj Sharma shared that the team is looking forward to creating history with Indian Idol Season 12. Stating that they always had ‘big plans’ for the finale, he said, “If there was no pandemic, we would have hosted the finale in a big stadium, and we are confident it would have been a sold-out show. This season has been loved so much and given it’s the last episode, we wanted to do something really special, and thus the 12-hour episode came in place.”

Talking about the season, the director further shared that even though it was the longest, they still feel that it could have run for a few more months. “The high ratings also prove that the audience is still hooked on to the show. This is going to be the last time they see their favourites perform, and we hope they really like the finale episode,” added Neeraj.

While the team has already pre-recorded chunks of the long episode, the winner announcement will happen live at midnight. The Greatest Grand Finale Ever will see Jay Bhanushali co-host the show with the original anchor Aditya Narayan. The current judges Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar will also perform during Indian Idol 12 finale.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Indian Idol 12 finale.

Indian Idol 12 also had to face a lot of criticism on social media. With trolls claiming the show was scripted, host Aditya Narayan hit back at them saying there is no show without a script, and a script is needed to keep the show flowing effortlessly.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Aditya opened up about the criticism the show received. He said, “Honestly, I don’t have anything to say to these online trollers because they don’t have anything good to say about anyone. It just reflects their sickening mindsets. If your heart is filled with love, you will talk about love, if you have all the hate inside you, you would only talk dirty and nothing else.”

