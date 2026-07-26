Indian Idol 16 winner Jyotirmayee Nayak takes home Rs 20 lakh; Tanishk Shukla comes second

Indian Idol 16 finally concluded its 10-month-long journey with 24-year-old Jyotirmayee Nayak from Orissa being declared the winner while Tanishk Shukla from Jabalpur emerged as the first runner-up. The 16th season of Indian Idol was judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. This year, the show’s theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist, resonated with the audiences so well that the show was given two extensions for three months each. As Jyotirmayee takes home the trophy, along with Rs 20 lakh prize money, she credits her win to the cancer patients she healed through music therapy.

Talking about her 10-month-long journey on the show, the Indian Idol 16 winner said, “The journey has been almost a year long. I came to Mumbai on 14th September, and it has been quite a journey. Gladly, it turned fruitful too, winning the trophy. I never thought about winning the prize money; all I thought was to give my best and get good comments. Since I didn’t think about the money, I don’t know where I will use it; now I will give it a thought.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotirmayee Nayak | Singer | Odia | Bhubaneswar (@jyotirmayeenayak_official18)

Sharing her high and low points on the show, Jyotirmayee shared, “The highest point was when I got to perform on some iconic songs, and they did well; the lowest point was when I was placed at the bottom during eliminations. However, I got a lot of votes and I just kept working hard.”

Jyotirmayee Nayak on her journey

Jyotirmayee has always been very inclined to music; ahead of coming on the show, her music was strongly inspired by devotional and regional songs. Being a trained vocalist with a strong academic foundation, Jyotirmayee worked as a music therapist, where she used her voice as a medium to heal people. She was also the first Odia girl to participate in the show and win it. Talking about her journey, Jyotirmayee said, “I am the first Odia girl to come on Indian Idol. I feel lucky that my parents have been so supportive of me; they never questioned me or stopped me from doing anything. I have also been very particular about what I want to do. Your choices also shape your career, so my take was only that I sing and excel in it. Right from the beginning, my parents have supported me; that’s why I have reached here.”

Jyotirmayee also credited her victory to the cancer patients she healed through music therapy. Talking about it, she said, “Music therapy helped me gather blessings; I used to help cancer patients heal, and it is due to them that I managed to reach Indian Idol. When I used to sing to them, they would feel very happy and would say they wanted to see me on a platform like Indian Idol. When this happened, they were very happy.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotirmayee Nayak | Singer | Odia | Bhubaneswar (@jyotirmayeenayak_official18)

On the work front, Jyotirmayee Nayak hopes to get playback opportunities in Bollywood. As for the Indian Idol 16 grand finale, other contestants who competed with Jyotirmayee Nayak and Tanishk Shukla were Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, and Suhail Sufi. Special guests including Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar featured in the finale.

Talking about Jyotirmayee’s victory, Shreya Ghoshal shared, “Watching these contestants grow throughout the season has been such a beautiful experience. Each one has brought their own individuality, sincerity, and love for music to the stage, making this journey truly memorable. As we arrive at the Grand Finale, I feel immensely proud of how far they have come. No matter who lifts the trophy, I hope they continue believing in themselves because this is only the beginning of a wonderful musical journey.”

Indian Idol 16 premiered in October 2025.