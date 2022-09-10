scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar meets an old friend during auditions, refuses to judge him

Singer Neha Kakkar will be seen in the judge's seat of Indian Idol 13 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

Neha KakkarSinger Neha Kakkar refused to judge a friend during Indian Idol 13 auditions. (Photo: Instagram/nehakakkar)

Singer-judge Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she saw a familiar face at the auditions for Indian Idol 13. The singer was quick to recognise old friend Vineet Singh, who had come for an audition for the show. As a friendly gesture, Neha refused to judge Vineet, leaving everyone surprised.

In the latest promo for the much-awaited reality show, Vineet walked onto the stage with a guitar in his hand. Neha then revealed, “Usse pahle Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, aur wo us show ka star bana tha. To main to judge nahi kar sakti aapko (Vineet had gone on a show where he emerged as the star. So I can’t judge you).” Vineet was also seen getting emotional as Neha spoke about him.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Judge Neha mile unke purane dost se! Vo bhi Indian Idol ke manch par! Dekhiye Indian Idol Season 13, aaj se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!”

 

Neha’s co-judge Vishal Dadlani was shocked after hearing her decision to not judge a contestant. However, Vineet eventually convinced Neha to judge him, and praised her for having made a name for herself in the industry, through sheer hard work. He said, “Neha has come to this level with her hard work, I want her also to judge me.” She finally asked him to sing, saying, “Vineet, tu ga de (sing Vineet, sing).”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Neha has sung hit numbers such as Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Naina, Badri Ki Dulhania and Chhote Chhote Peg, among many others. She is the sister of music composer Tony Kakkar and singer Sonu Kakkar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 07:04:02 pm
Next Story

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III
Live Updates

PM Liz Truss takes oath of loyalty to King Charles III

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry
Asia Cup final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka set for another edition of old, but cordial rivalry

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

A look at the most compelling images from around the world
The week in pictures

A look at the most compelling images from around the world

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback
Mumbai Art Street

A 150-year-old hidden architectural spectacle will make a comeback

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement