Indian Idol 13: Neha Kakkar meets an old friend during auditions, refuses to judge him

Singer-judge Neha Kakkar was in for a surprise when she saw a familiar face at the auditions for Indian Idol 13. The singer was quick to recognise old friend Vineet Singh, who had come for an audition for the show. As a friendly gesture, Neha refused to judge Vineet, leaving everyone surprised.

In the latest promo for the much-awaited reality show, Vineet walked onto the stage with a guitar in his hand. Neha then revealed, “Usse pahle Vineet Singh aaya tha ek show par, aur wo us show ka star bana tha. To main to judge nahi kar sakti aapko (Vineet had gone on a show where he emerged as the star. So I can’t judge you).” Vineet was also seen getting emotional as Neha spoke about him.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Judge Neha mile unke purane dost se! Vo bhi Indian Idol ke manch par! Dekhiye Indian Idol Season 13, aaj se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!”

Neha’s co-judge Vishal Dadlani was shocked after hearing her decision to not judge a contestant. However, Vineet eventually convinced Neha to judge him, and praised her for having made a name for herself in the industry, through sheer hard work. He said, “Neha has come to this level with her hard work, I want her also to judge me.” She finally asked him to sing, saying, “Vineet, tu ga de (sing Vineet, sing).”

Neha has sung hit numbers such as Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Naina, Badri Ki Dulhania and Chhote Chhote Peg, among many others. She is the sister of music composer Tony Kakkar and singer Sonu Kakkar.