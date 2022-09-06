Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar says she’s difficult to please: ‘Ek plate pani puri khila do…’

Pop star Neha Kakkar is all set to be back on Indian Idol as a judge, along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She came in the public eye as a contestant on the singing reality show’s second season, and has gone from strength to strength. At the digital press launch of the Sony TV show, the singer spoke about her journey and assured that the sky can be the limit for anyone who comes to the platform.

Talking about her journey, Neha shared how she was just 16 when she auditioned for the show. And now that she’s a judge, she makes an effort to give the contestants the same love that she feels she deserved on the show. “It is the biggest platform with such competent judges on board. One cannot handle being judged at home, one tends to get nervous. I can see myself in them, and feel their emotions. Thus I go all the way to make them feel confident. I want to go back home happy and sleep peacefully at night.”

Calling her journey ‘a dream’, the “Kala Chashma” singer said that she feels a responsibility now that she’s judging the show. “I cannot believe that three seasons have already passed. I feel like I just auditioned yesterday. I think the talent is so amazing this year that they will break all records.” Calling the platform a very important one for new singers, Neha added, “I think sky is the limit for Indian Idol contestants. I am a great example, and my journey is a proof. You can do wonders when you come on this show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

When indianexpress.com quizzed her on what makes her comeback to the reality show, Neha Kakkar replied saying it’s her love for music. “The new talent excites me every season. Being a music lover, I want to hear new and different voices. I really look forward to coming on board to listen to my favourite songs in their amazing voice.”

After holding auditions digitally last year, Indian Idol 13 went on-ground this season, and Neha Kakkar shared how she was overwhelmed to see a huge crowd coming in. Given it was her first time being at a physical audition, the singer said that she almost fainted seeing people arrive in big numbers. She added that apart from great talent, audiences will also get to see a lot of entertainment in the episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

When host Aditya Narayan asked about how difficult it is to please the judges, Neha Kakkar shared that it’s very tough to break her. She then joked, “Itna difficult hai mujhe please karna. Ek plate pani puri khila do main aage le jaungi (It’s very difficult to please me. Just treat me to a plate of pani puri and I’ll take them ahead),” she added with a laugh.

Co-judge Himesh Reshammiya, who was also on the call echoed her thoughts saying he’s also soft-hearted. As for Vishal Dadlani, the two mentioned that he’s like a coconut, tough from the outside but very sweet from the inside. “This season, you will see his soft side,” they said.

Advertisement

Starting September 10, Indian Idol 13 will air on weekends at 8 pm.