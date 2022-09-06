scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Indian Idol 13 judge Himesh Reshammiya: ‘Besides singing, contestants’ overall personality helps in connecting with audiences’

At the press meet of Indian Idol Season 13, judge Himesh Reshammiya spoke about what it takes to connect with the audience, and why he chooses to give a break to contestants.

indian idol 13, himesh reshammiyaHimesh Reshammiya is back as a judge on Indian Idol 13.

Singing reality show Indian Idol is set to launch its 13th season this weekend. Ahead of the premiere, judge Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar joined host Aditya Narayan for a digital press conference on Tuesday. Apart from talking about the upcoming season, they also took some questions from the media and gave a sneak peek into their fun camaraderie.

Talent is a prerequisite for any reality show contestant. However, given the audience voting plays a pivotal role in deciding the winner, shows often put the contestant’s journey and struggles at the forefront. When indianexpress.com asked what it takes to connect with the audience, Reshammiya shared that it’s always their overall presence on the stage. He also mentioned that given it’s a visual medium, what’s seen on screen always plays an important role.

“Earlier singers were only pushed to playback and hence had no personal connect. Any song would be identified by the hero in it. Today, they are on cameras and known faces themselves. Also, this is not a radio show, and in times of social media, your visual appearance plays an important part. As the world progresses, your personality is what it takes to connect with the audience. Be it just your expression, your clean heart, or just the person you are, the connection is straight from the heart,” he said.

Also Read |‘Ghosts came everytime Jhalak Dikhlaja was played’: Himesh Reshammiya picks his 9 favourite songs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Himesh Reshammiya is also known to give a break to contestants on reality shows. Calling it an instinctive decision, the musician said, “When I hear these magical voices, I just know that we can do something bigger with them. By God’s grace, my banner is doing well. Whenever I hear a good voice, I just get them to sing. Last season, be it Arunita Kanjilal or Pawandeep Rajan, I knew they would do justice to the original compositions. Everyone has so much potential and passion in them, and I just extend my support.”

Talking about the new season, Reshammiya shared that while the last season was historic in terms of popularity and talent, this season will easily break records. He mentioned how the contestants of season 13 are well prepared and left the judges amazed from the first episode. “Now that they are here, their journey will only get better and better,” he shared, adding that the show is going to be a treat for music lovers.

Also Read |Indian Idol 13 judge Neha Kakkar says she’s difficult to please: ‘Ek plate pani puri khila do…’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Ending the conversation by heaping praise on his co-judges and host Aditya Narayan, the singer-turned-actor said, “Through this show, each one of us has learnt to appreciate and respect talent. While we have a lot of fun, we are also building on a community of friendship and music. There is always the pressure to shoot but we love getting together,” he shared.

Calling Aditya the best host around, Himesh Reshammiya mentioned that he is a ‘true superstar’ on set. “He just does one take and shoots like a star. He also has this amazing connect with the contestants. Aditya’s energy while introducing the first performance till the last remains the same, and he is just amazing to be around on set.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Indian Idol 13 will premiere on September 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 06:29:51 pm
Next Story

Ganesh idol Immersion: Railways to run more late-night trains in Mumbai

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

An IPS officer writes: How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

An IPS officer writes: How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

Opinion | Tinder at 10: Love in strange places, freedom of choice — and shame

Opinion | Tinder at 10: Love in strange places, freedom of choice — and shame

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement