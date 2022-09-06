Indian Idol 13 judge Himesh Reshammiya: ‘Besides singing, contestants’ overall personality helps in connecting with audiences’

Singing reality show Indian Idol is set to launch its 13th season this weekend. Ahead of the premiere, judge Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar joined host Aditya Narayan for a digital press conference on Tuesday. Apart from talking about the upcoming season, they also took some questions from the media and gave a sneak peek into their fun camaraderie.

Talent is a prerequisite for any reality show contestant. However, given the audience voting plays a pivotal role in deciding the winner, shows often put the contestant’s journey and struggles at the forefront. When indianexpress.com asked what it takes to connect with the audience, Reshammiya shared that it’s always their overall presence on the stage. He also mentioned that given it’s a visual medium, what’s seen on screen always plays an important role.

“Earlier singers were only pushed to playback and hence had no personal connect. Any song would be identified by the hero in it. Today, they are on cameras and known faces themselves. Also, this is not a radio show, and in times of social media, your visual appearance plays an important part. As the world progresses, your personality is what it takes to connect with the audience. Be it just your expression, your clean heart, or just the person you are, the connection is straight from the heart,” he said.

Himesh Reshammiya is also known to give a break to contestants on reality shows. Calling it an instinctive decision, the musician said, “When I hear these magical voices, I just know that we can do something bigger with them. By God’s grace, my banner is doing well. Whenever I hear a good voice, I just get them to sing. Last season, be it Arunita Kanjilal or Pawandeep Rajan, I knew they would do justice to the original compositions. Everyone has so much potential and passion in them, and I just extend my support.”

Talking about the new season, Reshammiya shared that while the last season was historic in terms of popularity and talent, this season will easily break records. He mentioned how the contestants of season 13 are well prepared and left the judges amazed from the first episode. “Now that they are here, their journey will only get better and better,” he shared, adding that the show is going to be a treat for music lovers.

Ending the conversation by heaping praise on his co-judges and host Aditya Narayan, the singer-turned-actor said, “Through this show, each one of us has learnt to appreciate and respect talent. While we have a lot of fun, we are also building on a community of friendship and music. There is always the pressure to shoot but we love getting together,” he shared.

Calling Aditya the best host around, Himesh Reshammiya mentioned that he is a ‘true superstar’ on set. “He just does one take and shoots like a star. He also has this amazing connect with the contestants. Aditya’s energy while introducing the first performance till the last remains the same, and he is just amazing to be around on set.”

Indian Idol 13 will premiere on September 10.