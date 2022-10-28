Indian Idol 13: Amit Kumar is back on the show one year after criticising it, watch the latest promo video

Indian Idol has managed to lure singer Amit Kumar back to the show, a year after he criticised it. Amit Kumar will return as the special guest in an upcoming episode dedicated to his father Kishore Kumar’s music. Amit Kumar had said that he had a bad experience on the show the last time he appeared on it, and questioned the skills of the contestants.

When Amit Kumar was featured as a special guest on Indian Idol 12, he said that he was asked to praise every contestant regardless of how they performed. “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened, ” shared Amit Kumar in an interview to ETimes.

Amit Kumar will not only be a part of the latest episode, but he will also be seen singing with one of the Indian Idol 13 contestants.

Here’s a new promo video of Indian Idol 13:

In a promo video, Amit can be seen singing his song ‘Keh Do Ki Tum’ from the film Tezaab with the contestant Bidipta. Idol Season 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, and airs on Sony TV.