Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Indian Idol 13: Amit Kumar is back on the show one year after criticising it, watch the latest promo video

Amit Kumar will return to Indian Idol as a special guest in an episode dedicated to his father Kishore Kumar. This comes one year after he made headlines for criticising the reality show.

Indian Idol 13, Amit KumarAmit Kumar is all set to return to the Indian Idol stage for Kishore Kumar's special episode. (Photo: Sony Entertainment Television/Instagram)

Indian Idol has managed to lure singer Amit Kumar back to the show, a year after he criticised it. Amit Kumar will return as the special guest in an upcoming episode dedicated to his father Kishore Kumar’s music. Amit Kumar had said that he had a bad experience on the show the last time he appeared on it, and questioned the skills of the contestants.

When Amit Kumar was featured as a special guest on Indian Idol 12, he said that he was asked to praise every contestant regardless of how they performed. “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise kamana hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened, ” shared Amit Kumar in an interview to ETimes.

Also read |Amit Kumar says he didn’t enjoy Indian Idol 12 Kishore Kumar special: ‘I wanted to stop the episode’

Amit Kumar will not only be a part of the latest episode, but he will also be seen singing with one of the Indian Idol 13 contestants.

Here’s a new promo video of Indian Idol 13:

In a promo video, Amit can be seen singing his song ‘Keh Do Ki Tum’ from the film Tezaab with the contestant Bidipta. Idol Season 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, and airs on Sony TV.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 08:57:48 am
A rising dollar is hurting other currencies. Central banks are stepping in

