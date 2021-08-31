scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan performs to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with Arunita Kanjilal, fan says, ‘Cute couple’

Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal were seen grooving to the romantic Shershaah track, Raataan Lambiyan.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 6:03:40 pm
pawandeep and arunitaPawandeep and Arunita met on the sets of Indian Idol 12. (Photo: Pawandeep Rajan/Instagram)

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan recently took to Instagram to share a dance performance featuring himself and Indian Idol 12 contestant and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal.

The duo performed on the romantic number “Raataan Lambiyan” from the movie Shershaah, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Also Read |Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan on alleged romance with Arunita Kanjilal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pawandeep Rajan (@pawandeeprajan)

Pawandeep captioned the video, “Raataan lambiyan. How u liked the performance?? Many more to come.” Fans responded positively to the reel and showered praise on Pawandeep and Arunita’s crackling chemistry.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“Lots of love Arudeep,” wrote one user, while another fan mentioned, “Wow, cute couple.” One Insta follower admired Pawandeep’s acting skills and wrote, “He is a good actor also.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Pawandeep Rajan had said he shares a close friendship with Arunita Kanjilal. He said, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia
Sara Ali Khan, Sunny Leone, Neha Dhupia: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement