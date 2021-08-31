Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan performs to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ with Arunita Kanjilal, fan says, ‘Cute couple’

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan recently took to Instagram to share a dance performance featuring himself and Indian Idol 12 contestant and first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal.

The duo performed on the romantic number “Raataan Lambiyan” from the movie Shershaah, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Pawandeep captioned the video, “Raataan lambiyan. How u liked the performance?? Many more to come.” Fans responded positively to the reel and showered praise on Pawandeep and Arunita’s crackling chemistry.

“Lots of love Arudeep,” wrote one user, while another fan mentioned, “Wow, cute couple.” One Insta follower admired Pawandeep’s acting skills and wrote, “He is a good actor also.”

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Pawandeep Rajan had said he shares a close friendship with Arunita Kanjilal. He said, “Honestly, all of us have spent so much time together that we are inseparable. I think it happens with everyone when your friendship is seen as something more. I think in time people will realise that there was nothing between us. At the moment, we are all young and have a career to focus on. These things can wait. All said and done, I want our friendship to last till we are old.”