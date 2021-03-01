Indian Idol 12: When Govinda revealed he wrote lyrics of his superhit songs, had warned songwriters

Bollywood actor Govinda graced the Indian Idol 12 set along with good friend and frequent collaborator Shakti Kapoor recently. The actors seemed highly impressed with the talent in the season, and could not stop themselves from showing off their dance moves during the performances. But what made the episode a special one was when Govinda revealed that he wrote lyrics for many of his superhit songs.

During the second act, Nihal Tauro and Sayli Kamble took the stage and performed a medley on the Hero No 1’s popular songs “Ankhiyon se goli maare”, “What’s your mobile number?” and “Tujhko mirchi lagi”. The two contestants even enacted a few of his dialogues, leaving the superstar grinning from ear to ear.

As he complimented Nihal and Sayli for their act, Govinda reminisced his old times. The actor shared that whenever he hears these numbers, he remembers the time when he had actually written 15-16 of those songs, which were picturised on him during his peak. He added, “Main writers ko kehta tha ke maafi chahta hu, par kabhi na kabhi main kahunga ke yeh mere likhe huye hai (I would tell the writers that pardon me but someday I would reveal that these songs have been penned by me).”

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor pose with the Indian Idol 12 contestants. (Photo: PR Handout) Govinda and Shakti Kapoor pose with the Indian Idol 12 contestants. (Photo: PR Handout)

While he did not give any detail or mention any names, the revelation left the judges — Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya and contestants quite shocked. And if that was not enough, Govinda even shared that his iconic dialogue “Hata savan ki ghata, batti bujha…” was also scripted by him. The disclosure came on the heels of Nihal Tauro’s question on how the star managed to mouth such a long dialogue at one go.

The actor shared that since most of his songs and lines were written by him, he did not have trouble remembering him. Talking about the specific dialogue, Govinda remembered when he came on set, he saw Satish Kaushik sitting and working on his script. The Coolie No 1 actor asked for some time and then using a nasal tone created the now-much popular line.

As everyone present on the set cheered Govinda, Shakti Kapoor also decided to open up on his co-star talent. He shared that when he was offered a comedy role in Raja Babu, he was nervous, given he had mostly done negative roles. But it was Govinda who took him under his wings and sketched Nandu’s part so beautifully.

“He told me that Nandu is the jaan of this film and we need to mould him well. He brought in the nasal tone for him and the many intrinsic body language. I enjoyed myself so much as Govinda would be working on his role along with mine. He would actually perform and show me how to act it out,” shared Shakti Kapoor.

The actor went on to share that it was Govinda who added “Samjhta nahi hai yaar” suffix to Nandu’s every dialogue to make it funnier. The 1994 film got Kapoor his only Filmfare award and he shared that he still believes that Govinda deserved it more, for all the efforts he put on Nandu.

Indian Idol 12 airs on Sony TV.