Indian Idol 12: Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya are all set to flaunt their ‘swag’

The upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12 will see playback singers Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya flaunt a new avatar. The popular singers will don the rapper look, complete with sweatshirts, caps and sunglasses, to support Indian Idol 12 contestant Danish. Seeing his father in this new look, host Aditya Narayan will be left in splits.

On Friday, Sony TV’s official handle shared a video of Aditya welcoming Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya on stage. Dancing on “Hum dono hai alag alag”, they make a grand entry wearing flashy attire. The duo also indulge in some millennial gestures. Looking at them Aditya says, “I swear to god, Papa ko aise kabhi nahi dekha hai maine (I haven’t seen my father like this).” To which, Udit Narayan replies, “Yo yo”.

The channel’s page captioned the video, “#UditNarayan aur #AbhijeetBhattacharya ki ye epic jodi aur #IdolSawai ki behatareen performance bana degi iss weekend ko awesome! Dekhiye #UditAndAbhijeetSpecial #IndianIdol2020 kal raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

While the contestants will dedicate their acts to Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the acclaimed singers will also join them on stage for a special performance.

The Sony TV reality show has been making headlines after Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar criticised the talent and even mentioned how he was forced to praise the participants. As Aditya Narayan defended his show, father Udit Narayan also supported him in media. He said that Aditya was the only one who spoke about the matter as he was ‘childish’.

Udit also shared that when he saw the episode, he could sense that Amit Kumar enjoyed the performances. “When you agreed to be on the show, you should not have said such things after coming out. Now, I have said this and I will also be dragged into it like Aditya,” the singer told Aaj Tak. He also added that as they mentor youngsters, they should not be intimidated by the criticism. “We are often invited so we can watch new talent and also polish them. We are also paid for this. This process of learning and teaching continues throughout life. Often, we are not too strict with talent, fearing they may be overwhelmed with negativity.”

Indian Idol 12, featuring Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani as judges, airs on Sony TV.