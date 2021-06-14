Indian Idol 12: Singer Shabbir Kumar appears on show a month after his wife’s death, watch

Shabbir Kumar has been doing playback singing in Bollywood for nearly four decades. (Photo: Sony TV)

Veteran singer Shabbir Kumar made an appearance in Indian Idol 12 on Sunday, almost a month after his wife’s death. The music artiste revealed that it was his tribute to his late wife who loved the show.

Shabbir Kumar revealed that his wife passed away on May 9, a month before the couple could celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. The singer added that she was a huge fan of Indian Idol, so accepting the invitation to be a part of the show was to make her happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Shabbir Kumar came for the episode titled ‘India Ki Farmaish’ where contestants sang songs requested by their fans. Supporting contestant Danish Khan, Kumar asked him to croon some of his hit numbers and Danish was only happy to oblige. He picked Kumra’s two songs – “Jab Hum Jawan Honge” and “Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung Hai”.

Shabbir Kumar has been a part of Bollywood for nearly four decades and lent his voice to films like Woh Saat Din, Coolie, Sohni Mahiwal, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Mard, Tezaab, Ghayal and many more. According to him, he has done playback singing for about 6000 songs. His last song was “I Don’t Know What To Do” from Housefull (2010).

Indian Idol 12 is judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar. It airs Saturday-Sunday at 9.30 PM.