Indian Idol 12’s Shanmukhapriya on facing intense trolling: ‘Everyone has the right to an opinion’

“Indian Idol 12 has been an unforgettable experience for me. It was quite a roller-coaster journey, and I am so happy to have reached the last stage,” Shanmukhapriya exclusively told indianexpress.com, talking about her journey on the singing reality show. The Sony TV series is set to air its grand finale, a 12-hour extravaganza, on August 15. Besides Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamle and Nihal Turao are competing to take home the trophy.

Reality shows are not new to Shanmukhapriya, as she has previously won the Telugu version of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Kids, and also participated in many competitions. However, Indian Idol has been a long-standing dream, and this is the first time she gets to sit at the grown-up table. “Since childhood, I have watched the show, and always wanted to be here. And not just me but my family has also lived the dream. As for competitions, everything I did was for those below 15 years of age; this is the first time I am on a real show. Given everyone is so talented here, it was such a new experience for me, and very fruitful,” she added.

The 18-year-old’s distinct style helped her stand out among the contestants, and also had judges and guests shower her with compliments. Not someone to take the appreciation to her head, the singer said, “Honestly, when these celebs praised me before my act, I would only feel excited to perform for them. And once it was over, I would have a meltdown but I used it to gain more confidence.” Shanmukhapriya further added that while she has her strengths, she wants to explore all genres, and sing all kinds of songs.

Along with love and appreciation, her style and talent were questioned by fans on social media. Even guest judge Amit Kumar shared how the contestants on Indian Idol were ‘mediocre’. Given her age, one would feel she faced a tough time but the young girl from Visakhapatnam remains unfazed as she said, “I understand I am a public face now and people will have a different point of view about me. At the end of the day, what matters is how you take this feedback. I never let it affect me personally or musically, as I also respect their views. I will continue to do my job, and work extra hard and practice even harder. Maybe they will start liking me someday.”

As for the social media trolling, Shanmukhapriya said that she wasn’t even aware till some family friends pointed it out. “I didn’t really know and even when I found it out, it did not affect me. Everyone has the right to an opinion, and I respect that. During that time, I also had so many people who came out in my support. It was a tremendous boost as my fans backed me. They truly made my day and brought a big smile to my face.” The Indian Idol finalist also revealed that her followers list on Instagram has been growing every day. “From 2000, to now 280K, it feels amazing to find so much love and support.”

On the show, the singer has been told that she is perfect for live shows, but Shanmukhapriya said that she would also like to explore playback singing. “I love music and would be happy doing both,” she shared.

Shanmukhapriya’s quick five:

Who do you think will win the show? Everyone in the finale deserves to win as we are all very unique.

What will you miss the most about Indian Idol 12? The stage, the camaraderie we have between us, and the entire Idol team.

Best performance in the show? There are so many, “Humma Humma”, “Bhumroo”, “Dhan Tana”, “Udta Punjab”, I think every performance was special.

What are you taking back home? The memories, the learning.

Ready for the 12-hour finale? Absolutely. It’s going to be my last performance on the Indian Idol stage, and I am going to give it my all. I want to just rock and make people happy.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 currently features Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar as judges.