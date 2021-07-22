scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Must Read

Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya gets a film offer from Omung Kumar, calls her ‘fabulous’

Indian Idol 12: Omung Kumar, who was a special guest on the latest episode, praised Shanmukhapriya, saying that he liked her style and admired her talent. He also said he wants to collaborate with her for a film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 11:12:10 am
Omung Kumar drew a sketch of Indian Idol 12 contestant ShanmukhapriyaOmung Kumar drew a sketch of Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya

Filmmaker Omung Kumar is quite impressed with Indian Idol 12 contestant Shanmukhapriya’s performance and has also asked her to sing for his film. Omung, who was a special guest on the latest episode, praised Shanmukhapriya, saying that he liked her style and admired her talent. Following this, he also drew a sketch for her as a gift.

After Shanmukhapriya sang Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and Super Dancer Aaye Hai, Omung Kumar said, “I like your style and admire your talent which is why I want to collaborate with you for a whole film and not just one song. If the film never sees the light of the day, I will take your songs and make the film because that is how fabulous a singer you are. I am glad to have heard you live and I hope that I can give you a nice and beautiful song to sing in the future.”

He then proceeded to draw a sketch of Shanmukhapriya in less than five minutes and presented it as a gift to her. Thrilled Shanmukhapriya expressed her joy in a statement, “I am overwhelmed and all kinds of happy with Omung Kumar Sir’s compliments. The fact that he wants to collaborate with me in the future is a big deal. ”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Omung Kumar (Photo: Sony TV)
Also Read |Aditya Narayan to give up hosting after 2022: ‘It gave me a house in Mumbai, a car’

Calling him a ‘humble and talented’ personality, she said, “Not only this, I also feel honoured that he drew a sketch for me in less than five minutes. It was really great meeting such a humble yet talented personality on the show. I feel emotional about love and affection I receive for my work and it inspires me to never settle and work even harder towards achieving my goals.”

This weekend, the Top 6 Indian Idol contestants will welcome singer Bappi Lahiri, and see Omung Kumar as a guest. Indian Idol airs on Sony TV at 9:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Asim Riaz, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement