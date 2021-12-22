Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble gets engaged to boyfriend Dhawal, Nihal Tauro and Anjali Gaikwad attend

Indian Idol 12‘s second runner-up Sayli Kamble got engaged to boyfriend Dhawal recently. The singer shared a photo flaunting her engagement ring on social media. Her fiance also posted a beautiful picture from their engagement ceremony. Several other photos from the ceremony surfaced on Sayli’s fan pages.

For the engagement, Sayli opted for a peach coloured lehenga while Dhawal wore a blue sherwaani. She also got her hands adorned with henna. Sharing a picture of himself with his ladylove Sayli, Dhawal wrote on Instagram, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!! @saylikamble_music #DHAniSA #hitchedforlife❤️🍾💍 Pic courtesy- @ajaygaikwadphotography.”

Other pictures had Dhawal going down on his knee to make Sayli wear the ring. The couple also danced together while the guests cheered for them. Sayli’s friends from Indian Idol including Nihal Tauro, Anjali Gaikwad, and Nachiket Lele, among others also attended the ceremony.

Before getting engaged, Dhawal proposed Sayli, a video of which was shared by the singer. She wrote, “Thank you so much @dhawal261192 for always being there..My love, my friend, my guide and now my partner for Life.. can’t wait to be yours forever..I love you ❤️”

Earlier this year, Sayli had made her relationship with Dhawal official on social media as she posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai..❤️ @dhawal261192.”

Sayli, who started as a regional singer, had a ‘beautiful’ journey in Indian Idol 12. Talking about it, she told indianexpress.com, “I have always believed that the journey is more important than the destination. Similarly, my time in Indian Idol 12 has taught me a lot. When I came to the show, I would be nervous before my performance. Today, I am a confident person, and I think the show has transformed all of us into our better versions.”