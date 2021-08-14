Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble: Will be leaving a piece of my heart with all my co-contestants

Maharashtra girl Sayli Kamble is excited for tomorrow when the result of Indian Idol 12 will be announced. The 12-hour ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ will kickstart at noon with Sayli, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish fighting to lift the trophy.

Calling her journey ‘beautiful’, the singer, in a chat with indianexpress.com, said, “I have always believed that the journey is more important than the destination. Similarly, my time in Indian Idol 12 has taught me a lot. When I came to the show, I would be nervous before my performance. Today, I am a confident person, and I think the show has transformed all of us into our better versions. Everyone right now is at their confident best, and we can’t wait to be in the finale.”

Recalling her experience, the finalist added, “I still remember it was July 25 when I uploaded my first video for the audition. I never imagined that I would get selected. Everyone on the show is just so talented, and each one has their own unique quality. I never thought I will be able to stand up to them. What worked for me I feel is that every song that I pick, I make it mine. I also perform not only as its singer but also as its actor. That makes it a worthwhile watch.”

Sayli Kamble, who started as a regional singer, has today made her mark with guest judges stating that she is already perfect for playback singing. Sharing that it has been a longstanding dream for her, the 23-year-old said that she wants to work even harder and meet people’s expectations.

Apart from live shows and playback singing, the singer also has plans to go independent. “Of course, every singer wants their songs in Bollywood films, but with the rise of the internet, we don’t need to be dependent on someone anymore. The reach is amazing and even with social media, people are going places. In time, I want to collaborate with some good musicians and singers and create some amazing songs. I also want to train myself more technically.”

Sayli Kamble’s quick five:

Who do you think will lift the trophy?

I hope it’s me (laughs). I think the hard work not just in Indian Idol but even before that will also count on this day. Whosever struggled the most will be rewarded with the trophy.

Best performance in the show?

A lot of them actually but “Dilbaro” and the mother’s day special episode is really close to my heart. Even my performance on “Khatuba” during India’s Farmaish episode was really special.

What will you miss the most about Indian Idol 12?

All of these contestants. For close to nine months, we have lived together, spent 24X7 with each other. I think I will be leaving a part of my heart with each one of them.

What are you taking back home?

A lot of confidence. Also, this show has infused a different kind of energy in me, and now I just want to win the world.

Ready for the 12-hour finale?

I feel lucky to be part of this season which will create history. We all are working really hard and want to make our audience happy. This is for the first time that we will be performing with props and dancers. It’s going to be an amazing night.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 is currently judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.