Sunday, April 24, 2022
Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble marries boyfriend Dhawal, Nihal Tauro attends. See photos, videos

As Indian Idol 12’s Sayli Kamble married boyfriend Dhawal in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding, Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro were in attendance.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 24, 2022 8:22:40 pm
Indian Idol 12 Sayli Kamble marries boyfriend DhawalInside photos and videos from Sayli Kamble's wedding are shared on her fan pages. (Photo: nihal_soul_of_music/Instagram)

Indian Idol 12’s second runner-up Sayli Kamble married boyfriend Dhawal in a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding in Kalyan. The couple had got engaged in December last year. The duo has been posting wedding updates on social media handles. Many fan pages also shared photos. Her co-contestants from Indian Idol, Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro, attended the wedding.

Sayli, a fan favourite on the show, is at present seen as a captain on Superstar Singer Season 2, which telecasts on Sony TV.

Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble: Will be leaving a piece of my heart with all my co-contestants

Sayli looked gorgeous as a bride. Dressed in Maharashtrian-styled saree and jewellery, she and Dhawal exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends.

See inside photos and videos from Sayli Kamble’s wedding:

 

A post shared by HAPS EVENTS (@hapsevents)

 

A post shared by shitalkoundal (@shitalkoundal111)

At the time of their engagement, Dhawal had shared photos and wrote, “I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. Will keep loving you till my last breath..!! @saylikamble_music #DHAniSA #hitchedforlife Pic courtesy- @ajaygaikwadphotography.”

See photos from Sayli Kamble-Dhawal’s pre-wedding functions:

 

A post shared by sayli_fp (@sayli_kamble_fanpage)

 

A post shared by HAPS EVENTS (@hapsevents)

 

A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

 

A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

 

A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

 

A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

In 2021, Sayli had made her relationship with Dhawal “Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai..❤️ @dhawal261192.”

Sayli, who started as a regional singer, had a ‘beautiful’ journey in Indian Idol 12. Talking about it, she told indianexpress.com, “I have always believed that the journey is more important than the destination. Similarly, my time in Indian Idol 12 has taught me a lot. When I came to the show, I would be nervous before my performance. Today, I am a confident person, and I think the show has transformed all of us into our better versions.”

