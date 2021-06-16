Indian Idol 12’s Sawai Bhatt: ‘My honour to get love from Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya’

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, has been following the twelfth season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. From her social media posts, it also seems like she is a fan of contestant Sawai Bhatt and has been rooting for him from the beginning. Sawai hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur and works there as a puppeteer and singer.

Recently, Navya posted a video of Sawai singing Kailash Kher’s popular rendition “Teri Deewani”. Along with the video, she wrote, “yasssssss Sawai” and added fire emojis to it. Such adulation from Navya, made Sawai feel ‘honoured’ and ‘encouraged’.

“It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better,” Sawai told SpotboyE. The singer also expressed gratitude towards Indian Idol 12 for providing him a platform to showcase his talent to a wider audience.

Earlier too, Navya cheered for Sawai as he sang “Udja Kaale Kawan” from Sunny Deol’s film Gadar. Singer Udit Narayan, the special judge during the episode, also applauded Sawai for his ace singing skills and showered him with love.

A couple of months ago, Sawai wanted to quit the reality show since his mother was not keeping well. It was on the persuasion of judges, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya, that he agreed to stay and realise his dream of becoming a popular singer.

Indian Idol 12 has been embroiled in controversies from the beginning. After being criticised for allegedly ruining legendary Kishore Kumar’s songs, the show faced the flak of the audience for evicting contestant Anjali Gaikwad. Her fans called her elimination unfair and asked the makers to bring her back on the show.