Indian Idol 12 ‘s Sayli Kamble shares photo with boyfriend Dhawal, Nihal Tauro says ‘You look so good together’

Indian Idol 12 finalist Sayli Kamble, who shared a warm friendship with co-contestant Nihal Tauro with many even linking the two, has shared a photo on Instagram, introducing fans to her boyfriend. The picture received love from her fans, co-contestants including Anjali Gaikwad, Mohd Danish and Nihal.

She captioned the photo with her boyfriend Dhawal, “Chalo ji aaj saaf saaf kehti hun..itni si baat hai..mujhe tumse pyaar hai…” Mohd Danish commented, “God bless you both.” Nihal wrote, “Aww, you guys look so good together! Lots of love!”

Sayli was the second runner-up of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 12. She competed with finalists, Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Arunita Kanjilal and Mohd Danish. In an interview to Indian Express, she called her journey ‘beautiful’ as she learnt a lot from it. “I have always believed that the journey is more important than the destination. Similarly, my time in Indian Idol 12 has taught me a lot. When I came to the show, I would be nervous before my performance. Today, I am a confident person, and I think the show has transformed all of us into our better versions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

After the show wrapped up, she lent her voice for a Marathi film titled ‘Kolhapur Diaries’.

While Sayli was constantly linked to Nihal Tauro during the run of Indian Idol 12, she firmly maintained that the two were only close friends. He echoed the same sentiments in his interviews. “We call Sayli Bhai and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). There is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there’s something going on but trust me there’s no truth to this romantic angle story. Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayli and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other,” Nihal had told ET.