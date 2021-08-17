Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and other contestants meet Salman Khan, see photos

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan along with other contestants of the show Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukha Priya, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni and Nachiket Lele recently got a chance to meet Bollywood star Salman Khan.

The singers were invited by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar to his birthday party where they were clicked with the Radhe actor.

Indian Idol 12 contestants were photographed at Mahesh Manjrekar's birthday party.

Indian Idol 12 grand finale was a 12-hour marathon programme that saw Pawandeep Rajan walk away with the trophy at the end of one of the most successful seasons of the show. In his own words, Pawandeep is a huge Salman Khan fan and would love to sing for him one day. “I would love to sing for any actor but I am a Salman Khan fan. I would really like to sing for him someday,” he earlier told indianexpress.com.

Soon after winning the season, Pawandeep told indianexpress.com, “It’s an unmatched feeling to be holding the trophy. However, given the close bond we formed over the past few months, I wanted each one of us to win. I wish I could share the trophy with all my five other finalists. It’s a very mixed feeling for me right now. I know that everyone is so talented that we will all forge great careers soon. We will also be collaborating together whenever we get a chance.”

Pawandeep Rajan won Rs 25 lakh, a car and a trophy as he won the musical reality show.