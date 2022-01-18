Indian Idol 12 finalists Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayali, Mohd Danish turn mentors for Superstar Singer 2

After a successful season of Indian Idol, the finalists of the singing reality show are set to reunite. This time, however, they will be back in a new role — as mentors in Superstar Singer 2. As per the latest promos shared by the channel, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd. Danish and Sayali Kamble will be the captains this season. They will be joined by Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali as the mentor.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that given the popularity these contestants gained in their season, it was only fit to get them back. “The first season also featured former Indian Idol contestants. This year with these finalists still fresh in the audience’s mind, we decided to get them on board. Salman, on the other hand, brings a completely unique genre with him and thus was retained. Pawan, Arunita, Danish and Sayali are also quite excited to wear the mentors’ hat and have already started prepping up for the new responsibility.”

The source further added that as of now the makers are yet to zero upon the judges but in most probability go back to the original trio — Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik. While the previous season was hosted by Jay Bhanushali, there is no confirmation if he will be retained this time too.

To audition for the reality show, contestants below the age of 15 years can upload their singing videos on the SonyLIV app. They will also have to share their personal information and contact details. Entries will be accepted till January 29, post which the selected contestants will be called for a second round. The registrations are free and will only happen through the app.