Indian Idol 12 audition: Here’s how you can participate in the singing reality show

For the first time in the history of Indian Idol, this year, the show will conduct its auditions virtually. Owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic, the makers have decided to go digital to hunt for the next singing sensation in the country. With the tag line ‘Ghar se manch tak’, the auditions for Indian Idol 12 will begin online from July 25 on the SonyLIV app.

Sony TV had recently made an announcement of the same through its social media pages. In the video released, host Aditya Narayan was seen addressing the contestants, who wait for hours, in long queues during auditions of Indian Idol. He shared that this online audition process could be the first step for them to make their dreams come true.

After the first round, during which contestants need to upload a video of them singing, the next level will also be conducted through the SonyLIV app. The final rounds will however be shot in the studio, though a date for the same is yet to be announced. Along with Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol will also see the return of its three judges- Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

Here’s how you can register for Indian Idol 12

1. You would need to be an Indian citizen to participate in Indian Idol.

2. Download the SonyLIV app. The audition page would get active from July 25, early morning.

3. Choose your preferred language and fill up the online form.

4. If you are less than 18-years-old, you would need to also submit your parents/legal guardian details.

5. Make sure all details filled by you are correct as the team will be contacting you through the same.

6. Before clicking on the submit button, read the terms and conditions.

7. You would then need to upload an audition video. You can perform in two styles and it has to be more than 1:30 minutes.

8. The video has to be stable and in mid-shot, with the face clearly visible. Make sure there is enough light in the room and shoot in a quiet place with no disturbance.

9. If you cannot upload the video, decrease its size and re-upload.

10. Once you are sure that this is your best performance, click the submit button, and hope for a call from the team.

The Indian Idol 12 auditions will be live from July 25 to August 9. The ones selected for the next round will receive a call in the coming days.

Produced by Fremantle India, Indian Idol launched in 2004. Last year, Punjab’s Sunny Hindustani took home the winner’s title.

