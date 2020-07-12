Indian Idol 12 to begin online auditions from July 25

Aditya Narayan will return as the host of Indian Idol 12. Aditya Narayan will return as the host of Indian Idol 12.

The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed down the pace of life, but television channels are making all efforts to keep the audience entertained. Making the best use of the digital medium, Sony TV has decided to take the auditions of Indian Idol 12 online. The first phase for the same will start from July 25. Earlier, the channel also conducted the Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 auditions digitally.

Sony TV recently released a promo of the upcoming season of the singing reality show. In the visually appealing video, host Aditya Narayan is seen addressing the contestants who wait for hours in long lines during auditions of Indian Idol. He tells that the show is all set to make the first step to fulfil their dreams easier.

The host also informs that all that interested people have to do is upload a video of them singing on the SonyLIV app. If they get selected, the next rounds would also be conducted through the same app before they are called on stage for the final rounds. Narayan announces that it is the participant’s best chance to take a shot at the title sitting at their homes.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that along with Aditya Narayan, last year’s judges- Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya will also come back this season.

“There is no clarity as to when the shoot would begin. As of now, we are just excited to start the auditions, which will be the first of a kind in the history of the show. While the team will miss the excitement of live auditions, this is the need of the hour,” added the source.

Produced by Fremantle India, Indian Idol launched in 2004 and saw Abhijeet Sawant being announced as the first winner. Last year, Punjab’s Sunny Hindustani took home the winner’s title.

