Indian Idol 12’s Mohd Danish on Pawandeep-Arunita’s romance: ‘Don’t think there is any love angle’

Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohammad Danish is currently basking at the success of “Dagaa”, his big break with Himesh Reshammiya. The soulful romantic track has been trending since its launch on Tuesday, and the singer said that it was a dream come true moment for him.

“It was a blockbuster success and I am overwhelmed with the response the audience have given to my song. I am grateful to Indian Idol 12 and Himesh sir for giving me this opportunity. I used to dream about working with Himesh Reshammiya and I finally got the chance,” Danish told BollywoodLife in an interview.

The finale for Indian Idol 12 is set to happen on August 15. Apart from Danish, the other finalists on the show are Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. While fans await to see who takes home the trophy, the reality show is also been criticised by many for cooking up a love story between two contestants — Pawandeep and Arunita — to create a buzz.

Sharing that he has no idea if there’s any romance between them, Mohd Danish gave his take on the entire controversy. He said, “We all are like a family. We all share a great bond. There is nothing being done for TRP. I don’t think there is any love angle. They are great friends and share a great bond. But I don’t know if there is love.”

The finalist even opened up about his co-contestant Shanmukhapriya being trolled on social media because of her ‘different’ singing style. “What she does, no one can do. What she does is not normal. All decisions are based on people’s votes. As a singer or listener and with all the knowledge that I have about music. Shanmukhapriya mein kuch toh khaas hai. So many legendary judges come on the show and they all appreciate her. So I don’t understand these controversies. I am sure she will keep entertaining people,” Danish said.

Mohd Danish, in a recent Instagram post, shared that some of Indian Idol 12 contestants would be heading for a UK tour next month.