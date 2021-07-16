Indian Idol 12: Karisma Kapoor almost said no to Dil To Pagal Hai because of Madhuri Dixit

This weekend, Indian Idol 12 will host Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor as a special guest. The episode will have the top six contestants performing on her popular hit songs. While interacting with them and host Aditya Narayan, Lolo, as she is fondly called, would also reveal some interesting facts about her career.

During the shoot of the show, Karisma spoke about Dil Toh Pagal Hai, a film that continues to be one of her best performances. She shared how she was apprehensive of doing the film and it was her mother, actor Babita, who pushed her to say yes to the film.

Sharing that apart from being a dance film, she was also to be pitted opposite Madhuri Dixit, she said, “Many actors had rejected the part saying how can one dance alongside Madhuri Dixit ji! Initially, I too was refraining to accept the role and said this isn’t happening. Then finally, Yash ji and Adi (Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra) narrated the story to me. My mother also told me that I must take up the challenge. She also said that since you are a big fan of Madhuri Dixit, you must do it. You work hard and you will shine.”

Karisma Kapoor gets the Indian Idol 12 team to do her “Le Gayi” hook step. (Photo: PR) Karisma Kapoor gets the Indian Idol 12 team to do her “Le Gayi” hook step. (Photo: PR)

Calling it a ‘special film’, the actor added, “I must say that Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri ji were so supportive in delivering great performances and making it happen.”

The Zubeidaa actor also opened up about how Suniel Shetty is the biggest prankster that she has worked with. Sharing an incident from their shoot, the actor revealed, “We were shooting for a movie in Chennai, and I saw a man wearing a dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people flocked around, so I thought that he must be a senior artist from the South, who I may not know. Later, Anna (Suniel) asked me to meet the man. We clicked photos together and were talking for almost 20 minutes. Later, before the shot, the same man was dabbing my face with a puff, and I was shocked. I immediately went to Suniel enquiring about him, and to my shock, he revealed that it was a prank! The person was actually his own make-up artist. It was a hilarious moment and we all started laughing!”

She also added, “The second time during an action sequence, there were two men with daggers coming towards each other. In no time, they started fighting. I was so scared that I asked for police to be called or summon someone from the unit to stop the fight. Just when I was literally in tears, Suniel again revealed that it was a prank! So yes, Suniel Shetty was the biggest prankster”.

Aditya Narayan and Karisma Kapoor will perform on Indian Idol 12 stage. (Photo: PR) Aditya Narayan and Karisma Kapoor will perform on Indian Idol 12 stage. (Photo: PR)

On the episode, Karisma Kapoor will also be seen matching her steps with host Aditya Narayan on the Indian Idol 12 stage. As Arunita Kanjilal will sing “Pyaar Kar”, the actor will lip-sync on the song and dance with Aditya. The performance would leave everyone surprised.

Sharing his excitement on sharing the stage with Karisma, Aditya in a statement said, “Dancing alongside Karisma for one of the most romantic songs ‘Pyaar Kar’ will be a moment I will cherish all my life. I was already a huge fan of Karisma and after watching ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’, it only kept growing. She is the most beautiful and humble actress I have ever come across. The performance on Pyaar Kar will always be special in my heart.”

Indian Idol 12 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar. The finale, which is set to happen on August 15 will see Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kambe and Mohd Danish fighting for the title.