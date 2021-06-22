scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Latest news

Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar says Arunita Kanjilal reminds him of Lata Mangeshkar

The upcoming episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 will see contestants performing on Javed Akhtar's songs.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 22, 2021 5:59:37 pm
indian idol 12, javed akhtarJaved Akhtar will join Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: PR Handout)

Javed Akhtar is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. Paying tribute to the lyricist, contestants will be seen performing to his hit numbers over the years.

Akhtar will also be seen heaping praise on the contestants. He would even compliment Arunita Kanjilal, saying that she reminds him of Lata Mangeshkar.

In a video shared by Sony TV on its social media handles, Arunita is seen crooning Veer Zara song “Tere Liye”. While judges Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar are lost in her melodious voice, the acclaimed writer will praise Arunita and say that “Lata ji ki yaad dila di (You reminded me of Lata ji”, leaving the young contestant surprised.

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It’s not just Arunita Kanjilal, but Mohammad Danish’s rendition of “Afreen Afreen” and Sayli Kamble’s performance on “Pyaar hua chupke se” will also leave Javed Akhtar impressed. While he will say “kamaal kar diya” to Danish, he will mention that he is proud of Sayali.

 

 

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. With the shoots happening in Daman owing to restrictions in Mumbai, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar have taken Vishal and Neha’s place on the judges’ panel. Last week, Rajasthan’s Sawai Bhatt was evicted from the singing reality show.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan: 14 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 22: Latest News

Advertisement