Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar says Arunita Kanjilal reminds him of Lata Mangeshkar

Javed Akhtar is all set to grace the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12. Paying tribute to the lyricist, contestants will be seen performing to his hit numbers over the years.

Akhtar will also be seen heaping praise on the contestants. He would even compliment Arunita Kanjilal, saying that she reminds him of Lata Mangeshkar.

In a video shared by Sony TV on its social media handles, Arunita is seen crooning Veer Zara song “Tere Liye”. While judges Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar are lost in her melodious voice, the acclaimed writer will praise Arunita and say that “Lata ji ki yaad dila di (You reminded me of Lata ji”, leaving the young contestant surprised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

It’s not just Arunita Kanjilal, but Mohammad Danish’s rendition of “Afreen Afreen” and Sayli Kamble’s performance on “Pyaar hua chupke se” will also leave Javed Akhtar impressed. While he will say “kamaal kar diya” to Danish, he will mention that he is proud of Sayali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. With the shoots happening in Daman owing to restrictions in Mumbai, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar have taken Vishal and Neha’s place on the judges’ panel. Last week, Rajasthan’s Sawai Bhatt was evicted from the singing reality show.