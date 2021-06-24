Indian Idol 12: Javed Akhtar and Anu Malik compose a song for Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 fans will be in for a surprise this weekend as ace lyricist Javed Akhtar and composer Anu Malik will create a song live on the stage. In the upcoming episode of the reality show, Akhtar will suggest composing a new song for contestant Arunita Kanjilal, and Malik will jump at the opportunity.

After her performance on Veer Zaara’s “Tere liye”, the judges — Himesh Reshammiya, Sonu Kakkar and Anu Malik will heap praise on Arunita. The contestant will say that she is ready to do playback singing. On hearing this, Akhtar will pen a brand new song to test her skills.

In a video clip shared by Sony TV, host Aditya Narayan is seen telling Arunita Kanjilal that this will be her biggest challenge. In just a few minutes, the acclaimed lyricist will be ready with a romantic song. Malik will also whip up a tune in no time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Despite being nervous, Arunita will, however, impress the judges as she will manage to croon the composition effortlessly.

Talking about this prestigious opportunity Arunita Kanjilal in a statement said, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that anyone could ever receive. I am very thankful to Indian Idol that it presented me with this platform. I am highly grateful for this opportunity where I could sing on the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar Saab and the beautiful music given by Anu Malik. I feel like I have achieved everything in my life. This episode is very special for me.”

Also Read | Indian Idol 12 evicted contestant Sawai Bhatt gets a rockstar’s welcome in hometown

Earlier, the channel had released a promo where Javed Akhtar complimented Arunita Kanjilal , saying that she reminded him of Lata Mangeshkar. He also lauded Pawandeep Rajan’s rendition of Sonu Nigam’s Kal Ho Na Ho calling his voice ‘honest and beautiful’.