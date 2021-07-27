Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan slams trolls, says it reflects their ‘sickening mindset’

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has an answer for trolls who claim the show is a scripted one. He says that there is ‘no show without a script’, and there needs to be a script to keep the show flowing effortlessly. He doesn’t care much for online trolls as he says that their vitriol just represents their ‘sickening mindsets’.

In an interview to BollywoodLife, Aditya opened up about the criticism the show receives. He said, “Honestly, I don’t have anything to say to these online trollers because they don’t have anything good to say about anyone. It just reflects their sickening mindsets. If your heart is filled with love, you will talk about love, if you have all the hate inside you, you would only talk dirty and nothing else.”

He added, “There hasn’t been any show in the history of television that has not been scripted. There’s no show without a script. So if you say that the show is scripted, then I would say every show is scripted. There is a show flow and it is necessary to run the show. So when a certain individual feels that the show is not going according to his/her imagination, it becomes scripted. Isn’t it?”

While it is impossible to keep everyone happy, Aditya said that they do consider valuable feedback from the audience and they focus on positive elements. He also mentioned how Indian Idol has created employment for people working in the industry, during difficult times and that several households are thriving because of Indian Idol.

“In these pandemic times, it has been very difficult to make this show a successful one. So much of hard work has gone behind it. Even during the crisis, we have managed to create so much employment through this show, be it spotboys, lightboys, camera team, sound team or the music team, our makeup, hair stylists, costumes and other departments. I am sure hundreds of homes have been running because of Indian Idol. So when you are surrounded by all these positive vibes and blessings from these people, the show was meant to be successful,” Aditya said.

The singer-actor will give up hosting after 2022 and wants to ‘move on to bigger things’, as he had said earlier. He will wrap up his prior commitments, before leaving his hosting gigs. He will announce his decision on Indian Idol soon.

Indian Idol 12 launched last year amid much fanfare. The grand finale of the show is set to air soon. The race to win the title of Indian Idol 12 is currently between Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhpriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohammad Danish and Sayli Kamble.