Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan apologises for his Alibaug comment after MNS warns of action

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has apologised after the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making a disparaging remark about Maharashtra’s Alibaug area on the show. MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of the singing reality show of showing Alibaug in a poor light and demanded an apology.

In a Facebook live session, Khopkar spoke in Marathi. He said, “A Hindi channel has a singing reality show, I am not going to name it, but Aditya Narayan hosts the show, where he has made a derogatory comment about our Maharashtra’s Alibaug. I have not seen the show, but I got complaints from many people from Maharashtra. People on these Hindi channels so easily say, ‘Hum Kya Alibaug se aaye hai kya?’, and I think they are not aware of the rich cultural heritage that comes from Alibaug. If we, people of Alibaug, get upset, they don’t know what we can do, we won’t let the show take place. With this comment they have insulted us.”

This threat from MNS has come after Aditya Narayan was seen asking a contestant, Sawai Bhatt, if he thinks they have come from Alibaug. Khopkar further added, “I have informed Sony channel, the makers of the show and Aditya’s father, legendary singer Udit Narayan about this matter and have demanded an apology on behalf of the people of Alibaug.”

Responding to Khopkar’s accusations, Aditya Narayan took to his Facebook to apologise. He wrote, “With a humble heart and folded hands 🙏🏼 I want to apologise to the people of Alibaug and everyone who has been hurt by my sentence on a recent episode of Indian Idol that I’m currently hosting. The intention was never to hurt anyone. I have immense love and respect for Alibaug. My own sentiments are connected with the place, it’s people and this soil.”

In a similar incident last year, Khopkar had warned Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Sanu, Kumar Sanu’s son, to apologise for telling a fellow contestant to not speak in Marathi. Jaan had issued a public apology on the show for the same.